"Gonna be super fun": Analyst Chiney Ogwumike hypes up potential Elite Eight thriller between Paige Bueckers' UConn and JuJu Watkins' USC 

Basketball analyst Chiney Ogwumike was hyped up about the potential Elite Eight thriller between Paige Bueckers’ UConn and JuJu Watkins’ USC in the NCAA Tournament. Appearing on Good Morning America on Monday, Ogwumike sat with Elle Duncan and Andraya Carter to break down the Women’s March Madness matchups as she expressed her thoughts.

The 2014 WNBA Rookie of the Year played college basketball for Stanford from 2010-2014 before being drafted as the first overall pick by the Connecticut Sun. The two-time WNBA All-Star expressed mixed feelings at the eventual outcome of a possible USC and UConn matchup.

“Honestly, the field is as open as it has ever been,” Ogwumike said. “Either Paige Bueckers or Juju Watkins will not be in the Final Four. I was mad, I wanted them both but the fact that it’s going to happen potentially in the Elite 8 to me is gonna be super fun.”

Still speaking on the show, Ogwumike was hyped up at the events that followed from Selection Sunday. She pointed out reactions from coaches to the NCAA seed announcements for different programs.

“And what's crazy is that we got people feeling snubbed,” Ogwumike said. “From Dawn Staley to coach Gottlieb at USC. I think it's going to be really interesting.”

Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins have averaged 19.0 points and 24.6 points respectively, while also leading their respective programs in averaged points. They will be aiming for a deep run in the postseason as fans anticipate a possible matchup between both programs. The last meeting during the regular season saw USC pull off a 72-70 victory over UConn on Dec. 22.

Gatorade unveils new ad featuring Cooper Flagg, JuJu Watkins and Paige Bueckers

Gatorade released a new campaign called "The Take" which featured JuJu Watkins, Paige Bueckers and Cooper Flagg. The ad highlighted their ability to block out the noise and deliver in high-pressure moments.

Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies head into the NCAA tournament as No. 2 seed and will match up against Arkansas State on Saturday. Bueckers expressed her gratitude as she reflected on her journey with Gatorade.

"Being the first NIL athlete on the Gatorade roster has been an incredible experience,” Bueckers said. “Looking back at all, we’ve accomplished together over the past few years is extremely rewarding. Gatorade has been there for me through the ups and downs of my college career, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for us."

In a collaboration with Watkins, Gatorade is set to also launch a limited-edition Gatorade Squeeze Bottle, with the design highlighting her mantra, "Without struggle, there is no progress."

JuJu Watkins was a vital part of the USC Trojans this season as they secured a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will begin their campaign on Saturday against No. 16 UNC-Greensboro.

Duke freshman, Cooper Flagg, who has been projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, marked his first Gatorade campaign after an impressive season with the Blue Devils.

"I grew up watching legendary athletes in Gatorade commercials, so being part of one myself is surreal," Flagg said. "Getting to share this moment with such talented players makes it even more special."

Flagg, who recently suffered an ankle injury during the ACC Tournament quarterfinals, is expected to return later this week, just in time for the NCAA Tournament. No. 1-seeded Duke is set to open its tournament run on Friday against either American or Mount Saint Mary’s.

