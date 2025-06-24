“Gonna be a top 5 pick for sure”: College hoops fans react as Kohl Rosario joins Darryn Peterson and co at Bill Self’s Kansas

Former YNG Dreamerz point guard Kohl Rosario committed his college basketball future to Bill Self's Kansas men's basketball. Rosario signed a financial aid agreement to play for the Jayhawks and he will be expected to play alongside incoming freshmen Darryn Peterson, Samis Calderon and Corbin Allen.

On Tuesday, Tipton Edits shared a series of Instagram posts to announce Rosario's commitment to Kansas. The post also revealed that the 6-foot-5 shooting guard received offers from top programs, including Oregon, Miami, Duke, Florida State and others.

"2026 Top-30 recruit Kohl Rosario has committed to Kansas and will reclassify to 2025, joining the Jayhawks for the upcoming season, he tells @on3recruits 🔴🔵. The 6-5 shooting guard received offers from the likes of Oregon, Miami, Duke, Florida State, and others," the post's caption read.

Trending

College hoop fans shared their reactions. Many are expressing their excitement over Rosario's potential inclusion in the Kansas roster ahead of next season.

"Let’s gooo, welcome home!" a fan wrote.

"He gonna be a top 5 pick for sure. So tuffff," another fan wrote.

"Ayeeee 🔥🌊, " a fan commented.

"YAYYYYY!!!! Can’t wait to watch you play ⛹️," another fan commented.

Fans react to Kohl Rosario joining Kansas for next season. Image via @tiptonedits

Here are more reactions from other fans welcoming Rosario to the Jayhawks family.

"Yessir gonna have a great season Kohl," a fan commented.

"Let’s go," another fan commented.

"Cooper flag 2.0," a fan wrote.

"Jayhawk 🔵🔴," another fan wrote.

Fans react to Kohl Rosario joining Kansas for next season. Image via @tiptonedits

Kohl Rosario reclassifies to play for Kansas next season

Kohl Rosarion will be a freshman at Kansas men's basketball for the 2025-26 season. However, Rosario, who is ranked No. 27 in the class of 2026 by Rivals.com, reclassified to the 2025 class to be eligible to play next season.

"We're very excited to add Kohl this year's team," Kansas coach Bill Self said. "It's not often there's a player of his potential to become available at this point. We feel that what Kohl brings from a perimeter athletic shooting standpoint is something that we've needed to add to this year's roster.

"He is one of the hardest working youngsters that we've ever recruited and feel the transition to college ball will be more seamless due to this. He's been very well drilled, and I think his competitiveness will add of piece to our culture."

A native of Miami, Rosario played for YNG Dreamerz, which won the 2025 championship at the Overtime Elite (OTE) in Atlanta. He averaged 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game. The 6-foot-5 point guard previously played two seasons at Moravian Prep in Hudson, North Carolina.

He is the fifth high school recruit to join Kansas after Darryn Peterson, Samis Calderon, Corbin Allen and Bryson Tiller.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here