Gonzaga basketball recruiting: Top 3 high school prospects Mark Few could target in 2024 ft. Julius Halaifonoua

Mark Few will enter his 26th season as the Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach this year. In the 2023-24 season, the Bulldogs reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

The 14-time WCC Coach of the Year will be looking to improve his squad for the upcoming season. Here, let's look at three players Few can target to strengthen the team.

Top 3 high school prospects Mark Few could target in 2024

#3. Julius Halaifonoua

Australia's big man, Julius Halaifonoua, is one to watch for Mark Few. The 6-foot-11 center averaged 12.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in FIBA U16 Asian Championship in 2022. Some other schools that are interested in the 18-year-old are Marquette and Georgetown.

Trending

Halaifonoua is already a four-star caliber talent (per On3.com). Marquette's Shaka Smart also came to see him in person in December during the NBA Global Academy competition in Bradenton, Florida. Gonzaga has a good history with the bigs and international players, and Halaifonoua could be the latest addition to that list.

#2. Jalen Haralson

Five-star recruit Jalen Haralson has received offers from several programs. The five-star caliber talent (per ESPN) plays at the small forward position and is currently at La Lumiere School. Haralson ranks 12th in the 2025 ESPN 100.

Programs like Auburn, Duke, Gonzaga, Indiana, Kansas and more have sent offers to Haralson. In 44 varsity games, Haralson has averaged 19.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.7 apg and 1.0 steals per game. Mark Few would love to have him on his team.

#1. Isiah Harwell

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard is also a five-star caliber talent (according to ESPN). He is in the Wasatch Academy, and schools like BYU Cougars, Houston Cougars and North Carolina Tar Heels are interested in him.

He ranks 10th in the 2025 ESPN 100 and has offers from 11 schools, including North Carolina and UCLA. According to On3, the Gonzaga Bulldogs have a 42.3% chance of signing Harwell.

Mark Few, a two-time NABC Division I Coach of the Year and a two-time Naismith Coach of the Year, will try to bring top prospects to improve the Gonzaga squad.

Do you think the Gonzaga Bulldogs will sign any of these prospects?

