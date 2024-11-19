  • home icon
  Gonzaga vs. San Diego State: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Graham Ike (Nov. 18)

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Nov 19, 2024 06:57 GMT
The third-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs were able to go on the road and secure an 80-67 win over the San Diego State Aztecs in non-conference action on Monday. Gonzaga forward Graham Ike recorded 23 points and nine rebounds in just 20 minutes of action to lead the Zags to victory.

Gonzaga (4-0) remains undefeated and continues to look great despite three starters scoring less than eight points. San Diego State (2-1) was handed its first loss of the regular season and will need to go back to the drawing board as two starters failed to score any points throughout the game. However, Nick Boyd was able to score 23 of the team's 67 points in this matchup.

Looking at the box scores, let's take a closer look at what happened throughout the game.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State box score

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State box score

TeamFirst HalfSecond HalfFinal Score
Gonzaga404080
San Diego State313667

Gonzaga Bulldogs box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Graham IkeF7-90-09-11390100323
Michael AjayiG2-71-42-413110047
Nolan HickmanG2-80-32-226201106
Ryan NembhardG5-121-58-81410003219
Khalif BattleG1-50-23-302010345
Emmanuel InnocentiF0-00-00-001000010
Braden HuffF4-102-30-0240000110
Ben GreggF 2-40-13-323021027
Dusty StromerG 1-21-20-006110143

San Diego State box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Magoon GwathF0-50-10-012105050
Jared Coleman-JonesF3-71-51-201300118
BJ DavisG6-92-41-2010101415
Miles ByrdG0-50-40-025310310
Nick BoydG6-102-39-10191102123
Miles HeideF0-30-11-334101121
Pharaoh ComptonF2-50-00-003001114
Demarshay Johnson Jr.F 0-00-00-000001010
Wayne McKinney IIIG 4-122-41-1120000311
Taj DeGourvilleG 2-51-30-003111135

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Game Summary

The Gonzaga Bulldogs were able to do a decent job on the offensive side of the court despite unimpressive shooting numbers. They shot just 42% from the field and 25% from the 3-point line.

A massive reason for their success was the fact they got to the free-throw line 31 times. They were able to also control the glass as they had 39 total rebounds in the game.

Gonzaga was able to get the ball to the open man as they were able to dish out 14 assists on 24 made field goals and never trailed in this game as well. With the Bulldogs dominating, they have a chance to continue climbing up the AP Poll.

On the other side, the San Diego State Aztecs struggled offensively as they shot 37.7% from the floor, 32.0% from the 3-point line, and attempted 18 free throws during the 40 minutes.

They were able to grab 10 offensive rebounds and did well in terms of scoring as they recorded 12 points on eight forced turnovers. The Aztecs were never able to hold the lead and that indicates the difference between these teams at this point of the regular season.

