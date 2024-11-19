Gonzaga vs. San Diego State: Box score, stats, and summary feat. Graham Ike (Nov. 18)

The third-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs were able to go on the road and secure an 80-67 win over the San Diego State Aztecs in non-conference action on Monday. Gonzaga forward Graham Ike recorded 23 points and nine rebounds in just 20 minutes of action to lead the Zags to victory.

Gonzaga (4-0) remains undefeated and continues to look great despite three starters scoring less than eight points. San Diego State (2-1) was handed its first loss of the regular season and will need to go back to the drawing board as two starters failed to score any points throughout the game. However, Nick Boyd was able to score 23 of the team's 67 points in this matchup.

Looking at the box scores, let's take a closer look at what happened throughout the game.

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State box score

Team First Half Second Half Final Score Gonzaga 40 40 80 San Diego State 31 36 67

Gonzaga Bulldogs box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Graham Ike F 7-9 0-0 9-11 3 9 0 1 0 0 3 23 Michael Ajayi G 2-7 1-4 2-4 1 3 1 1 0 0 4 7 Nolan Hickman G 2-8 0-3 2-2 2 6 2 0 1 1 0 6 Ryan Nembhard G 5-12 1-5 8-8 1 4 10 0 0 3 2 19 Khalif Battle G 1-5 0-2 3-3 0 2 0 1 0 3 4 5 Emmanuel Innocenti F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 Braden Huff F 4-10 2-3 0-0 2 4 0 0 0 0 1 10 Ben Gregg F 2-4 0-1 3-3 2 3 0 2 1 0 2 7 Dusty Stromer G 1-2 1-2 0-0 0 6 1 1 0 1 4 3

San Diego State box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Magoon Gwath F 0-5 0-1 0-0 1 2 1 0 5 0 5 0 Jared Coleman-Jones F 3-7 1-5 1-2 0 1 3 0 0 1 1 8 BJ Davis G 6-9 2-4 1-2 0 1 0 1 0 1 4 15 Miles Byrd G 0-5 0-4 0-0 2 5 3 1 0 3 1 0 Nick Boyd G 6-10 2-3 9-10 1 9 1 1 0 2 1 23 Miles Heide F 0-3 0-1 1-3 3 4 1 0 1 1 2 1 Pharaoh Compton F 2-5 0-0 0-0 0 3 0 0 1 1 1 4 Demarshay Johnson Jr. F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 Wayne McKinney III G 4-12 2-4 1-1 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 11 Taj DeGourville G 2-5 1-3 0-0 0 3 1 1 1 1 3 5

Gonzaga vs. San Diego State Game Summary

The Gonzaga Bulldogs were able to do a decent job on the offensive side of the court despite unimpressive shooting numbers. They shot just 42% from the field and 25% from the 3-point line.

A massive reason for their success was the fact they got to the free-throw line 31 times. They were able to also control the glass as they had 39 total rebounds in the game.

Gonzaga was able to get the ball to the open man as they were able to dish out 14 assists on 24 made field goals and never trailed in this game as well. With the Bulldogs dominating, they have a chance to continue climbing up the AP Poll.

On the other side, the San Diego State Aztecs struggled offensively as they shot 37.7% from the floor, 32.0% from the 3-point line, and attempted 18 free throws during the 40 minutes.

They were able to grab 10 offensive rebounds and did well in terms of scoring as they recorded 12 points on eight forced turnovers. The Aztecs were never able to hold the lead and that indicates the difference between these teams at this point of the regular season.

