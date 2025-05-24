"Good to be back": Iowa star Jada Gyamfi teases fans with new podcast episode with a Hawkeye teammate

Iowa women’s basketball forward Jada Gyamfi is set to break her four-month podcast silence. The junior forward teased fans this weekend with a potential new episode of her show, “Fresh Tawk with Jada Gyamfi,” and it looks like a familiar face will join her.
On Saturday, Gyamfi posted a photo on her Instagram story with teammate Callie Levin, tagging Taco-Bout Network, the host platform of her podcast.
“Good to be back.” Gyamfi wrote.
It is the first public sign of new content since her last episode, “Catching Up with Jada Gyamfi,” which dropped on Jan. 21.
"Fresh Tawk" began as a relaxed, personality-driven podcast that gave listeners a peek into the life of a Division I student-athlete. Featuring stories from her basketball journey and casual conversations with friends and teammates, the show quickly gained popularity among Iowa fans and beyond.
Gyamfi’s natural charisma and candid delivery helped build a loyal audience during her first season in college.
On the court, Gyamfi has been steadily making a name for herself in Iowa’s stacked roster. She is known for her strong presence in the paint and high basketball IQ. The 6-foot-1 forward has been a solid depth option for Iowa over her three years there.
She played eight times in her freshman year with a 3.4-minute average but appeared more in her sophomore year (20 games). It was reduced to 11 appearances in her junior year, though she maintained the same average minutes of 4.0 in both seasons.
Jada Gyamfi is hoping to break out next season
With several key departures from the Iowa Hawkeyes roster, Jada Gyamfi is expected to step into a larger role heading into her senior year. Iowa had a second-round exit last season.
The forward has seen limited playing time in her three years at Iowa, having never started a game for the Hawkeyes.
In her three seasons with the team, she averaged 0.8 points in her freshman year, 1.4 points in her sophomore season and 1.7 points in her junior year.
The forward will hope it improves drastically with increased playing time in the 2025-26 season.
