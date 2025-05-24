"Good to be back": Iowa star Jada Gyamfi teases fans with new podcast episode with a Hawkeye teammate

Iowa women’s basketball forward Jada Gyamfi is set to break her four-month podcast silence. The junior forward teased fans this weekend with a potential new episode of her show, “Fresh Tawk with Jada Gyamfi,” and it looks like a familiar face will join her.

On Saturday, Gyamfi posted a photo on her Instagram story with teammate Callie Levin, tagging Taco-Bout Network, the host platform of her podcast.

“Good to be back.” Gyamfi wrote.

Iowa star Jada Gyamfi teases fans with new podcast episode with a Hawkeye teammate. Credit: IG/@jadagyamfi

It is the first public sign of new content since her last episode, “Catching Up with Jada Gyamfi,” which dropped on Jan. 21.

"Fresh Tawk" began as a relaxed, personality-driven podcast that gave listeners a peek into the life of a Division I student-athlete. Featuring stories from her basketball journey and casual conversations with friends and teammates, the show quickly gained popularity among Iowa fans and beyond.

Gyamfi’s natural charisma and candid delivery helped build a loyal audience during her first season in college.

On the court, Gyamfi has been steadily making a name for herself in Iowa’s stacked roster. She is known for her strong presence in the paint and high basketball IQ. The 6-foot-1 forward has been a solid depth option for Iowa over her three years there.

She played eight times in her freshman year with a 3.4-minute average but appeared more in her sophomore year (20 games). It was reduced to 11 appearances in her junior year, though she maintained the same average minutes of 4.0 in both seasons.

Jada Gyamfi is hoping to break out next season

With several key departures from the Iowa Hawkeyes roster, Jada Gyamfi is expected to step into a larger role heading into her senior year. Iowa had a second-round exit last season.

The forward has seen limited playing time in her three years at Iowa, having never started a game for the Hawkeyes.

In her three seasons with the team, she averaged 0.8 points in her freshman year, 1.4 points in her sophomore season and 1.7 points in her junior year.

The forward will hope it improves drastically with increased playing time in the 2025-26 season.

About the author Babatunde Kolawole Babatunde Kolawole is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Canoncrested.com, Garbersports.com, LiveScore Bet Nigeria and Pulse Sports Nigeria.



Kolawole studied Agricultural Economics on the tertiary level but delved into sports writing after school. Over half a decade later, the experience garnered helped him land this role.



Historically, the Alabama Crimson Tide stands out as Kolawole's favorite team as he was drawn to their rich history.



As for basketball, JuJu Watkins is Kolawole's favorite current player due to how much diversity she has in her game, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gets the nod for past players because of how he dominated with UCLA.



Kolawole has appeared on several TV and Radio shows as a guest analyst, and in his spare time, likes to watch movies (a sucker for the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and listen to a lot of music. He also loves to travel. Know More

