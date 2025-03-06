"Good job": South Carolina's Bree Hall reacts to teammate Chloe Kitts' motivational caption after an impressive week

South Carolina women's basketball star Bree Hall hailed her teammate Chloe Kitt on Instagram. Kitt shared several photos of herself on Thursday.

These include her cheering on her teammates from the sidelines, being on the court for the Gamecocks, celebrating with her teammates in the locker room and a Tesla wheel that says, "your confidence will lead you to success."

"Keep up," she captioned the post.

Hall joined other Instagram followers in dropping her comments to the post.

"This is a great caption good job ☺️☺️," she wrote.

Bree Hall reacts to Chloe Kitts' post on IG. Image via @chloe.kitts

Hall is likely in her final season with the Gamecocks. Although she struggled with playing time, she remains an integral part of the team and is expected to help South Carolina as they prepare for their opening SEC Tournament matchup on Friday.

South Carolina's Chloe Kitts earns National Players of the Week honors

South Carolina's forward Chloe Kitts was named in the National Players of the Week after her contributions to the Gamecocks clinching the SEC regular season title. The announcement was made by the USBWA (United States Basketball Writers Association) on Monday.

Kitts put up a triple-double performance against Ole Miss, with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. In the first half, she posted nine points, seven rebounds and six assists in just 16 minutes. Then, she scored five straight points to open an 11-3 run in the third quarter of the second half.

Kitts joined the Team of the Week, which includes Iowa State’s Audi Crooks, Maryland’s Shyanne Sellers, West Virginia’s JJ Quinerly and Southern California’s JuJu Watkins.

"It was the hard way," South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said of Kitts' triple-double to ESPN after the game. "It was really the hard way. It was play-making, it was determination, it was will. It was Chloe Kitts."

The Gamecocks junior is the second in the women's basketball program to post a triple-double in an SEC game. In South Carolina's regular season finale against Kentucky, Kitts scored a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Kitts averaged 14 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists during the week. She also recorded three blocks and five steals on the week, with her play directly helping the Gamecocks to clinch the title.

As a result, the Gamecocks earned the top seed in the SEC, beating Texas through the flip of a coin. They will head to Greenville, S.C. for the SEC Tournament, where they will play in Friday's quarterfinals.

