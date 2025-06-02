"Good riddance" "ANOTHER UNC WHIFF": Fans react as UNC's Cade Tyson finds transfer portal destination in Big Ten program

North Carolina wing Cade Tyson entered the transfer portal in April after the end of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Tyson visited the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Minnesota Golden Gophers before announcing on Sunday that he was joining the latter ahead of next season.

Tyson joined the Tar Heels last year via the transfer portal after spending two seasons with the Belmont Bruins. He averaged 2.6 points (40.3% shooting, including 29.2% shooting from beyond the arc), 1.1 rebounds and 0.1 assists in 7.9 minutes per game for UNC.

UNC coach Hubert Davis replaced Tyson with wing Luka Bogavac, who played for the Montenegrin Basketball League side SC Derby and was a top-five scorer in the Adriatic League (14.9 points average).

College basketball fans on X had mixed reactions to Cade Tyson joining the Golden Gophers.

Some fans blamed the Tar Heels for the players leaving Chapel Hill.

"My god Carolina…I would love to be a fly on the wall in Hubert’s office…People/players are avoiding UNC like the plague," one fan tweeted.

"What is going on in Charlotte?" Another fan tweeted.

"ANOTHER UNC WHIFF LMAOOOOOO," one fan tweeted.

Cade Tyson's performances dipped at UNC

Cade Tyson had a stellar sophomore season for the Belmont Bruins, averaging 16.2 points (49.3% shooting, including 46.5% from beyond the arc) and 5.9 rebounds. His 3-point shooting was the second-best in the nation, landing him an All-Missouri Valley Conference second-team nod.

His shooting from beyond the arc dipped dramatically in his sole season in Chapel Hill while playing for the North Carolina Tar Heels, as he was used sparingly from the bench by Hubert Davis. He went 14-of-48 (29.2%) with five of the made 3-pointers coming in one game.

Tyson's best performance of the season for the Tar Heels came against the La Salle Explorers in December when he had 23 points and five rebounds in a 93-67 win.

Despite his struggles in a Tar Heels uniform, Tyson received significant interest from the Kentucky Wildcats, Ohio State Buckeyes, Iowa Hawkeyes, Purdue Boilermakers and BYU Cougars before opting to join the Gophers.

Cade Tyson will have one year of eligibility remaining next season while playing under new coach Niko Medved for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers shot 32.2% from deep last year under former coach Ben Johnson, who was fired in March.

