“Gosh dang, I’d love to find a way to get a sellout for this team”: Mark Campbell appeals to the fans for Hailey Van Lith and Co’s final 3 games

It has been a tremendous season for Mark Campbell's No. 11 TCU Horned Frogs, who sit at the second spot in the Big 12 conference with a 22-3 overall record (10-2 CONF). Led by graduate seniors Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince, the Horned Frogs are unbeaten at home with 16 wins.

At Schollmaier Arena in front of their raucous home crowd, TCU has taken down some serious opponents including No. 25 Baylor, No. 10 NC State, then No. 23 Utah and Texas Tech.

"I think we're 16-0, which is a program record at home. Nobody's been able to get us here, and it's a testament to this crowd, the environment," coach Campbell said after the Texas Tech game on Saturday.

"We need the crowd to come out. We got three more games with this group, and hopefully, we can run the table and go 19-0. But we got three more tough ones at home. Gosh dang, I'd love to find a way to get a sellout for this team. They deserve it."

Mark Campbell and TCU's remaining home games are against BYU on Feb. 11, West Virginia on Feb. 23, and Houston on Feb. 26. The Horned Frogs will close the regular season on the road against Baylor.

The highest attendance recorded at Schollmaier Arena this season was Saturday's 63-42 win over the Red Raiders, where 5,478 fans were present. This is still three thousand shy of the arena's sellout capacity (8500) and Campbell hopes to achieve it in the remaining games.

"Let's keep beating the drum, and we need everybody to bring a friend. I know Fort Worth can do it," he continued. "We're getting close — the crowd just keeps getting bigger and bigger."

Mark Campbell chasing TCU's first regular season title in 15 years

In just his second season as the Horned Frogs coach, Mark Campbell has engineered a remarkable turnaround for TCU. When he arrived in 2023, the team was coming off an 8-23 (1-17 in Big 12) campaign under coach Raegan Pebley.

With 10 wins in the conference games so far, TCU is on the verge of securing its first regular season title since the 2009-10 season. It was also the last time the program made an NCAA Tournament appearance.

However, their loss to No. 14 Kansas State last week has thrown a wrench in their Big 12 title hopes. The Horned Frogs are tied with the Wildcats and No. 25 Baylor atop the conference standings.

