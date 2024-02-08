"Got that a** whooped": Georgia Tech HC Damon Stoudamire makes honest admission after blowout loss against Wake Forest

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons visited Damon Stoudamire's Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a matchup of Atlantic Coast Conference opponents on Tuesday night. Wake Forest was just five-point favorites heading into the game, but the Yellow Jackets would fail to keep the contest anywhere close to that.

In a video clip posted on X, Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire got straight to the point with the media after the embarrassing 80-51 defeat. The disgruntled coach walked in and sat at the table before being asked to make an opening statement.

Stoudamire would look at the stat sheet before muttering an expletive under his breath. He would open his press conference saying, "Got that a** whooped."

"I could use the excuse of being flat, but I’m going to say we just didn’t come ready to play," Stoudamire said. "It’s a make-or-miss game, so you’re going to make shots, you’re going to miss shots, but that doesn’t mean you don’t play hard. And I just didn’t think we played hard collectively."

It is no mystery why Stoudamire was so upset after this matchup. On Tuesday, Georgia Tech (10-13, 3-9 ACC) was up against a better team in Wake Forest (15-7, 7-4).

The Yellow Jackets had an awful start to this game, going almost nine minutes without a point in the first half. They finished with just 20 points in the first half and trailed by 26.

Freshman forward Baye Ndongo led Georgia Tech with 14 points and six rebounds in this game, adding a block and steal. However, two of his fellow starters failed to score a single point in the contest.

Upcoming schedule for Georgia Tech

This marks the second straight loss for Stoudamire and the Yellow Jackets after upsetting North Carolina at the end of January. They will have an excellent chance to turn things around when they go back on the road to face the Louisville Cardinals. The Cardinals are just 7-15 on the season and have lost six of their last seven games.

This could be the best time for the Yellow Jackets to stack a few wins. The remaining schedule does not see them matching up with opponents ranked in the Top 25.

Georgia Tech's leading scorer, Miles Kelly (13.8 points per game), will also look to get back on track in these upcoming games. He finished the contest against Wake Forest with no points, going 0-5 from the field and not making it to the free-throw line.