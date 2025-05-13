“Got high hopes for you”: Fans react as 6'5" guard Jalil Bethea signs for Alabama

Miami Hurricanes guard Jalil Bethea signed for the Alabama Crimson Tide and they announced the news on social media. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Alabama Men’s Basketball shared an image of Bethea wearing the program's uniform with jersey No. 1.

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 36.8% from the floor in his freshman season at Miami. He also shot 82.0% from the line and 32.6% from beyond the arc.

In reaction to the news, fans expressed their optimism in the comment section.

“Please be as good as advertised. I got high hopes for you,” a fan commented.

“🙏🏽! All gonna fall in place,” another said.

During his freshman season, Bethea scored 221 points and provided 36 assists with 65 rebounds and 18 steals. More comments continued to pour in as fans wished Jalil Bethea success with Alabama.

“Go be great kid,” a fan said.

“I really like this,” another fan commented.

“Yesirr, goat natty time!! 🔥🔥,” another fan said.

Fans react as 6’5" guard Jalil Bethea signs for Alabama - Image source: Instagram/alabamambb

Jalil Bethea transfers to Alabama for 2025-26 season

The Alabama Crimson Tide secured the addition of former Miami guard Jalil Bethea, who announced his commitment via Instagram on April 6. A highly rated recruit out of high school, he will join the program as a sophomore for the 2025-26 season.

Bethea chose Alabama over Kansas State, NC State and a potential return to Miami. This marked Crimson Tide’s third move from the transfer portal this offseason, joining Noah Williamson, a center from Bucknell and Taylor Bol Bowen, a forward from Florida State.

Jalil Bethea is a Philadelphia native and a product of Archbishop Wood High School. Coming out of high school, he was a five-star recruit ranked No. 7 nationally in the 2024 class by 247Sports, the No. 3 shooting guard and the top player in Pennsylvania. Bethea was also a McDonald’s All-American, competing with Team East during the showcase in April 2024.

In his freshman season at Miami, Bethea played in 31 games and started 16. He became the fifth guard on Alabama’s 2025-26 roster. With his addition, the Crimson Tide has 10 players committed for the upcoming season.

Alabama players expected to return for the 2025-26 season include Aden Holloway, Latrell Wrightsell and Houston Mallette, with Labaron Philon’s plans reported to be undecided.

