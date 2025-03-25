  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "Gotta be scared to come to PMAC": $1.5M NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson issues warning to opponents amid March Madness run

"Gotta be scared to come to PMAC": $1.5M NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson issues warning to opponents amid March Madness run

By Babatunde Kolawole
Modified Mar 25, 2025 16:24 GMT
NCAA Women
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Baton Rouge - Source: Getty

LSU Tigers guard Flau’jae Johnson issued a warning to the Florida State Seminoles ahead of their NCAA Tournament second-round matchup at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC). The PMAC is LSU’s home arena and one of the venues for the March Madness subregional games.

Ad

Prior to the game, Florida State players reportedly stated that they were not afraid to play in the PMAC. Johnson caught wind of the remarks and responded by insisting that they should be afraid.

In a clip posted on X by WAFB Sports Director Jacques Doucet, Johnson, who is one of the most popular athletes in the college circuit with a NIL evaluation of $1.5 million, expressed her thoughts on the Seminoles’ confidence.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“You gotta be scared to come to the PMAC,” Johnson stated. “Our students don’t play. Our fans don’t play. Our grandmas and granddaddies up there don’t play.”
Ad

Johnson’s words rang true as LSU delivered a commanding performance in the game, securing a 101-71 victory over Florida State.

The Tigers dominated three out of four quarters in the game. They won the first quarter 31-24 but faced a setback in the second, losing 19-25. However, LSU responded strongly in the third quarter with a remarkable 31-6 run before sealing the win with a 20-16 edge in the fourth.

Ad

With this win, LSU advances to Sweet 16, where they will face the No. 2 seed NC State Wolfpack on Friday at Spokane Arena.

Coach Kim Mulkey provides update on Flau’jae Johnson’s injury

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn

The LSU guard contributed 13 points in 20 minutes of play, along with four rebounds and three assists. However, her playing time was limited due to a potential injury concern.

Ad

Head coach Kim Mulkey addressed Johnson’s condition after the game, explaining that the guard may have been hurt during play.

“I felt Flau’jae might have hurt herself,” Mulkey said. “But what she said happened when I took her out early—she bumped knees. She bumped knees with somebody.”

Mulkey also highlighted the importance of team health as the tournament progresses.

Ad
“Everybody’s got to be healthy,” she emphasized. “I said this in the playoffs: Everybody has got to be on the same page. And I feel like in two games, we’ve proven we’re on the same page.”

The coach will hope to have Johnson back for Friday’s game against NC State.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी