  Grand Canyon vs. Baylor: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

Grand Canyon vs. Baylor: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 21, 2025 20:50 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Semifinal-Oklahoma State vs Baylor - Source: Imagn
Grand Canyon vs. Baylor: Player stats and box score. (Credits: IMAGN)

The fourth-seeded Baylor Bears are holding onto a 31-28 halftime lead over the 13th-seeded Grand Canyon Lopes in the first round of the Regional 1 in Spokane. Center Aaronette Vonleh is leading the Bears, having recorded 11 points and six rebounds.

With two quarters left in the game, let's examine the Grand Canyon vs. Baylor box score to see how the game has gone thus far.

Grand Canyon vs. Baylor box score

Grand Canyon vs. Baylor box score

TeamFirst QuarterSecond QuarterThird QuarterFourth QuarterFinal Score
Grand Canyon181028
Baylor171431
Grand Canyon Lopes box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Laura EriksturpG3-41-10-012100027
Trinity San AntonioG2-50-10-002110024
Callie CooperG2-50-21-202220115
Tiarra BrownG1-50-10-000010122
Alyssa Durazo-FrescasG1-30-12-201200024
Bridget MullingsF0-00-00-000000100
Asha SraG0-00-00-000000000
Ale'jah DouglasG0-20-00-001010210
Anna OstlieG 1-51-40-022110013
Sydney ErikstrupG 1-11-10-000000013
Kristyna JeskeovaG 0-10-00-003010110
Baylor Bears box score

PlayerPositionFGM-A3PM-AFTM-AOREBREBASTSTLBLKTOPFPTS
Aaronette VonlehC4-50-03-4260000111
Bella FontleroyG2-71-31-415000216
Yaya FelderG2-51-22-223011307
Jada WalkerG0-10-10-002210320
Sarah AndrewsG0-40-30-000300010
Kyla AbrahamF0-00-00-002000000
Waiata JenningsG 0-00-00-000000000
Darianna Littlepage-BuggsG 0-10-02-213000002
Aliyah MatharuG 1-21-12-200001025

Edited by William Paul
