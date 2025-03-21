Grand Canyon vs. Baylor: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25
The fourth-seeded Baylor Bears are holding onto a 31-28 halftime lead over the 13th-seeded Grand Canyon Lopes in the first round of the Regional 1 in Spokane. Center Aaronette Vonleh is leading the Bears, having recorded 11 points and six rebounds.
With two quarters left in the game, let's examine the Grand Canyon vs. Baylor box score to see how the game has gone thus far.
Grand Canyon vs. Baylor box score
Team
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Third Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Final Score
Grand Canyon
18
10
28
Baylor
17
14
31
Grand Canyon Lopes box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Laura Eriksturp
G
3-4
1-1
0-0
1
2
1
0
0
0
2
7
Trinity San Antonio
G
2-5
0-1
0-0
0
2
1
1
0
0
2
4
Callie Cooper
G
2-5
0-2
1-2
0
2
2
2
0
1
1
5
Tiarra Brown
G
1-5
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
1
0
1
2
2
Alyssa Durazo-Frescas
G
1-3
0-1
2-2
0
1
2
0
0
0
2
4
Bridget Mullings
F
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
Asha Sra
G
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Ale'jah Douglas
G
0-2
0-0
0-0
0
1
0
1
0
2
1
0
Anna Ostlie
G
1-5
1-4
0-0
2
2
1
1
0
0
1
3
Sydney Erikstrup
G
1-1
1-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
Kristyna Jeskeova
G
0-1
0-0
0-0
0
3
0
1
0
1
1
0
Baylor Bears box score
Player
Position
FGM-A
3PM-A
FTM-A
OREB
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
PTS
Aaronette Vonleh
C
4-5
0-0
3-4
2
6
0
0
0
0
1
11
Bella Fontleroy
G
2-7
1-3
1-4
1
5
0
0
0
2
1
6
Yaya Felder
G
2-5
1-2
2-2
2
3
0
1
1
3
0
7
Jada Walker
G
0-1
0-1
0-0
0
2
2
1
0
3
2
0
Sarah Andrews
G
0-4
0-3
0-0
0
0
3
0
0
0
1
0
Kyla Abraham
F
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
Waiata Jennings
G
0-0
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Darianna Littlepage-Buggs
G
0-1
0-0
2-2
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
2
Aliyah Matharu
G
1-2
1-1
2-2
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
5
