Grand Canyon vs. Baylor: Player stats and box score for March 21, 2025 | College basketball season 2024-25

The fourth-seeded Baylor Bears are holding onto a 31-28 halftime lead over the 13th-seeded Grand Canyon Lopes in the first round of the Regional 1 in Spokane. Center Aaronette Vonleh is leading the Bears, having recorded 11 points and six rebounds.

With two quarters left in the game, let's examine the Grand Canyon vs. Baylor box score to see how the game has gone thus far.

Grand Canyon vs. Baylor box score

Team First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Final Score Grand Canyon 18 10 28 Baylor 17 14 31

Grand Canyon Lopes box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Laura Eriksturp G 3-4 1-1 0-0 1 2 1 0 0 0 2 7 Trinity San Antonio G 2-5 0-1 0-0 0 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 Callie Cooper G 2-5 0-2 1-2 0 2 2 2 0 1 1 5 Tiarra Brown G 1-5 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 2 Alyssa Durazo-Frescas G 1-3 0-1 2-2 0 1 2 0 0 0 2 4 Bridget Mullings F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 Asha Sra G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ale'jah Douglas G 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 1 0 2 1 0 Anna Ostlie G 1-5 1-4 0-0 2 2 1 1 0 0 1 3 Sydney Erikstrup G 1-1 1-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 Kristyna Jeskeova G 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 3 0 1 0 1 1 0

Baylor Bears box score

Player Position FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A OREB REB AST STL BLK TO PF PTS Aaronette Vonleh C 4-5 0-0 3-4 2 6 0 0 0 0 1 11 Bella Fontleroy G 2-7 1-3 1-4 1 5 0 0 0 2 1 6 Yaya Felder G 2-5 1-2 2-2 2 3 0 1 1 3 0 7 Jada Walker G 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 2 2 1 0 3 2 0 Sarah Andrews G 0-4 0-3 0-0 0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0 Kyla Abraham F 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 Waiata Jennings G 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Darianna Littlepage-Buggs G 0-1 0-0 2-2 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 Aliyah Matharu G 1-2 1-1 2-2 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 5

