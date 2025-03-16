Grant Nelson injury update: Nate Oats shares major news on Alabama forward's availability ahead of March Madness

The NCAA Tournament is approaching, but the Alabama Crimson Tide gave some news regarding one of their top players in senior forward Grant Nelson. During the SEC Tournament semifinals against the Florida Gators on Saturday, he suffered a knee injury and was only able to play 10 minutes before exiting the game. Coach Nate Oats said that Nelson is going to see a knee specialist on Monday to see what his status is for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Nelson has been a significant part of the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide's success as he played in all 33 games and is averaging 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.5 steals in 25.8 minutes per game. He also has shot the ball at a good rate (52.8% from the floor, 27.4% from the 3-point line and 66.7% from the free-throw line).

Nelson is the team's leader in rebounds and blocked shots while also being second in scoring.

Losing Nelson for the NCAA Tournament could be a massive blow for the Alabama Crimson Tide at the most important time of the college basketball season.

Ad

Trending

Alabama learns its fate in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

The Alabama Crimson Tide did not win the SEC Tournament, so they needed to wait until Selection Sunday to see their fate. It was as close to certain that they were one of the 37 at-large bids and were given a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament in the East Region.

The Crimson Tide are going to be facing the 15th-seed Robert Morris Colonials.

Ad

Below is the full East Region that the Alabama Crimson Tide will be going up against to make the Final Four in San Antonio.

Duke Blue Devils Alabama Crimson Tide Wisconsin Badgers Arizona Wildcats Oregon Ducks BYU Cougars Saint Mary's Gaels Mississippi State Bulldogs Baylor Bears Vanderbilt Commodores VCU Rams Liberty Flames Akron Zips Montana Golden Grizzlies Robert Morris Colonials American University Eagles or Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers

This is going to be a difficult region to advance out of. The first weekend will see Alabama take on Robert Morris, and if they win, they will face the winner of the Saint Mary's vs. Vanderbilt game. It will be interesting to see if Grant Nelson is on the floor for the games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here