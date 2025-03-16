  • home icon
  Grant Nelson injury update: Nate Oats shares major news on Alabama forward's availability ahead of March Madness

Grant Nelson injury update: Nate Oats shares major news on Alabama forward's availability ahead of March Madness

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 16, 2025 23:12 GMT
NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Semifinal - Florida vs Alabama - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Semifinal - Florida vs Alabama - Source: Imagn

The NCAA Tournament is approaching, but the Alabama Crimson Tide gave some news regarding one of their top players in senior forward Grant Nelson. During the SEC Tournament semifinals against the Florida Gators on Saturday, he suffered a knee injury and was only able to play 10 minutes before exiting the game. Coach Nate Oats said that Nelson is going to see a knee specialist on Monday to see what his status is for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Nelson has been a significant part of the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide's success as he played in all 33 games and is averaging 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.5 steals in 25.8 minutes per game. He also has shot the ball at a good rate (52.8% from the floor, 27.4% from the 3-point line and 66.7% from the free-throw line).

Nelson is the team's leader in rebounds and blocked shots while also being second in scoring.

Losing Nelson for the NCAA Tournament could be a massive blow for the Alabama Crimson Tide at the most important time of the college basketball season.

Alabama learns its fate in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

The Alabama Crimson Tide did not win the SEC Tournament, so they needed to wait until Selection Sunday to see their fate. It was as close to certain that they were one of the 37 at-large bids and were given a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament in the East Region.

The Crimson Tide are going to be facing the 15th-seed Robert Morris Colonials.

Below is the full East Region that the Alabama Crimson Tide will be going up against to make the Final Four in San Antonio.

  1. Duke Blue Devils
  2. Alabama Crimson Tide
  3. Wisconsin Badgers
  4. Arizona Wildcats
  5. Oregon Ducks
  6. BYU Cougars
  7. Saint Mary's Gaels
  8. Mississippi State Bulldogs
  9. Baylor Bears
  10. Vanderbilt Commodores
  11. VCU Rams
  12. Liberty Flames
  13. Akron Zips
  14. Montana Golden Grizzlies
  15. Robert Morris Colonials
  16. American University Eagles or Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers

This is going to be a difficult region to advance out of. The first weekend will see Alabama take on Robert Morris, and if they win, they will face the winner of the Saint Mary's vs. Vanderbilt game. It will be interesting to see if Grant Nelson is on the floor for the games.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
