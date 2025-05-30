Grateful Dawn Staley shares wholesome message for South Carolina fans with a selfie with the crowd

Dawn Staley took a moment to thank South Carolina fans after an overwhelming show of support during a recent stop on her “Uncommon Favour” book tour. Despite heavy rain, nearly 1,000 people filled the Richland 2 Conference Centre in Columbia on Thursday to meet the legendary coach.

Staley, who has led the South Carolina Gamecocks to three national championships, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram along with a selfie taken with the crowd.

“Columbia, SC!! The overflow of ❤️ and support at your UNCOMMON FAVOR book tour was unbelievable, amazing and uncommonly gr8! Thanks for coming in a thunderstorm, exhibiting such patience to allow over 1000 photos and enjoying the conversation between Honorable Judge Childs and I!” she captioned the snaps.

The book tour kicked off on Thursday, May 22, in downtown New York City, continued with a stop in Philadelphia the following day, and wrapped up in South Carolina.

Her new book, Uncommon Favour—Basketball, North Philly, My Mother, and the Life Lessons I Learned from All Three, is a memoir that looks into her upbringing in North Philadelphia, the powerful influence of her mother, and the lessons learned through basketball, both as a player and coach.

Staley’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. As a player, she was a three-time Olympic gold medalist and one of the finest point guards of her generation. She transitioned into coaching and has built the women’s basketball team at South Carolina into a national powerhouse, capturing multiple SEC titles and NCAA championships.

The Gamecocks had an impressive 35-4 record in the 2024-25 season, making it to the NCAA championship game against the UConn Huskies, but they lost. It was the third time reaching the title game in the last four seasons for Staley’s team.

Dawn Staley shares good news about her new book.

Staley shared some brilliant news about her book “Uncommon Favor” on Wednesday. The South Carolina head coach posted that her book quickly earned bestseller status within a week of its release.

"BIG BIG I MEAN HUGE NEWS my good peeps! WE ARE A NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER! Thank you to our incredible teams, every reader, every listener and every supporter for the work to make UNCOMMON FAVOR a bestseller! Unbelievable! Unimaginable! Thank you lord for your UNCOMMON FAVOR," Staley tweeted.

The book was first published on May 20 and debuted as the second-best seller in the New York Times.

