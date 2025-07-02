"Great feeling as a coach": Former Iowa HC Fran McCaffery makes feelings known on Hawkeyes transfer portal exodus following Penn hiring

Fran McCaffery was hired as Penn's basketball coach in March after coaching 15 years at Iowa. The Hawkeyes fired McCaffery after the 2024-25 season, which led to several Iowa players entering the transfer portal.

On Tuesday, McCaffery, on CBS Sports reporter Jon Rothstein's Inside College Basketball Now podcast, discussed the mass exodus at Iowa after his firing.

"I'm thankful every day that I get to come here (Penn), and coach and work with this group," McCaffery said. "You know, you look around, and you know as well as anybody — when there's a coaching change now, the roster goes completely upside down, right?

"At Iowa, one guy stayed. Here, one guy left. So, that tells you a little bit about what they were looking for at the front end. Yeah, I do think it says something about me coming here that, 'hey, they want to play for this guy.' I spoke to each and every one of them: the recruits, the players who were already here. I met with them individually, talked about my plan, talked about my plan for them, and every one of them bought in. And that's a great feeling as a coach."

McCaffery played at Penn after transferring from Wake Forest in 1979. He spent three seasons with the Quakers and led the Ivy League in assists (105) and steals (51) as a senior in the 1981-82 season.

McCaffery also served as an assistant coach for one season after his senior year. Now, he returns to the Quakers as a head coach with several years of experience at multiple programs.

A look at Fran McCaffery's coaching career at Iowa

Former Iowa HC Fran McCaffery - Source: Getty

Fran McCaffery posted a 297-207 coaching record across 15 seasons at Iowa and holds the program record for most wins.

McCaffery won the Big Ten tournament with the Hawkeyes in 2022 and also led the team to the NCAA Tournament seven times, but they never went past the second round.

It will be interesting to see if McCaffery can bring success to Penn in the coming years.

