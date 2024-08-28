“Great morning vibes”: Deion Sanders’ daughter Shelomi and teammates kick off fun basketball practice

Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of the legendary Deion Sanders, is a college athlete. Unlike her brothers Shedeur and Shilo, she does not play for a Colorado Buffaloes program.

Shelomi plays for the Alabama A&M Lady Bulldogs basketball team. She has been getting ready for the upcoming season with her teammates and has shared related snippets on social media.

In a video posted to Instagram, Shelomi is seen with some of her teammates, and they appear to be looking forward to team practice:

“Great morning vibessss.”

Source: shelomisanders (Instagram)

This will be Shelomi's third season of college basketball, and her first with the Lady Bulldogs.

Trending

Last season, like most of her family, she was with the Colorado Buffaloes. However, she was barely used and only made three points all season long, all of them coming against the Air Force. Prior to that, she was with her family at Jackson State, where she did not see much game time as well.

On her decision to leave the Buffaloes, she said:

"It just wasn't good energy. It wasn't good vibes. There wasn't enough being poured into me as a player and young lady. If I didn't leave when I did, I promise you I would've quit."

How did Deion Sanders respond to Shelomi's decision to transfer out of Colorado?

Deion Sanders is no stranger to the transfer portal. He has used it well during his time with the Buffaloes in order to bring in many players. On the flip side, he has also seen many players leave the program.

A mass exodus was also seen in the Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball program, which meant that had she stayed, Shelomi would have had more chances. In the end, she decided to take her talents elsewhere.

In response to his daughter entering the transfer portal, Deion Sanders said the following:

"(It) was stupid,. You don't enter the portal. You get a team before you enter the portal. You kinda get a team before you enter the portal. You know, that's what I would advise a child. And I know, "Well it's illegal..." C'mon, man."

"You've got to understand I'm a real father. Where I come from, historically, kids follow their parents. The Parents don't follow the kids. That doesn't work in my book. That doesn't work where I am from. I am the leader of the family. So, I've been dictating where my kids go. They're not dictating where I go."

Deion was not happy about Shelomi leaving Boulder. He branded her decision as "stupid" as she "didn't have a team", despite many players entering the transfer portal without a definite landing spot.

Additionally, Sanders has revealed that he likes his family to stay at the program he coaches. As both Shedeur and Shilo enter the NFL draft, this period of his life may soon be over.

Could Deion Sanders be a factor in which teams they go to? Sound off in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place