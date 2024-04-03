"Greatest program in history of college sports": Colin Cowherd picks Big East powerhouse over likes of Alabama, Duke and more

Colin Cowherd is one of the most recognizable voices in sports media as he has been a fixture on both television and radio for decades. The Volume founder recently revealed that he believes the UConn Huskies are the greatest program in the history of college sports.

Speaking to guest John Middlekauff on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, he stated:

"UConn is the greatest program in the history of college sports. Men, women, baseball, football, basketball, women's basketball, nobody ever talks about. They're gonna have six different titles if they win this one. And I'm watching them the other night and I'm like, I don't know exactly why this is because by the way they're the biggest college basketball program in the Northeast now, which is where all the main media is."

He added:

"But think about the biggest basketball programs ever. UCLA, Kentucky, Kansas, think about the biggest football programs. Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, USC, Texas, Oklahoma. There is something weird about UConn that the state doesn't have any players. They're gonna win a sixth national championship. And they're never a national story."

Check out Colin Cowherd's comments on the UConn Huskies below (starting at the 5:28 mark):

The Huskies men and women's basketball teams have both reached the Final Four and will look to win their sixth and 12th national championship, respectively. Cowherd speculated that UConn's down years, and their five men's basketball titles coming under three different head coaches, has hurt the national perspective of the program.

Colin Cowherd weighs in on Zach Edey's NBA draft prospects

Zach Edey has had a strong NCAA Tournament as he is averaging 30.0 points, 16.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 65.6% from the field and 66.7% from the free-throw line. The performance has boosted his draft stock, which Colin Cowherd noted, stating:

"After about an eight-year run of small ball when only the Warriors truly mastered it - Houston tried, a lot of people tried - now the league's pivoting back to size. The big guys are dominating and I'm watching Zach Edey and I'm thinking, isn't he worth 13 to 14 minutes a night somewhere? I know. People tell me it doesn't work. I'm not asking him to defend the wing."

Check out Colin Cowherd's comments on Zach Edey below:

Edey has had a strong collegiate career and could be in line to win his second consecutive national college Player of the Year award. His draft status, however, has been highly contested as there are legitimate questions about how his game will translate to the NBA.