Green Bay HC Doug Gottlieb drops 1-word reaction to ex-Manhattan coach Fran Fraschilla's plan to "fix NCAA Eligibility"

Green Bay coach Doug Gottlieb has spoken on the NCAA eligibility reform plan proposed by former Manhattan coach Fran Fraschilla. The proposal gained traction within the college basketball community on social media, and Gottlieb was among those who took notice.
Fraschilla shared the plan under “Fran’s Plan to Fix NCAA Eligibility,” which called for a straightforward system.
Fraschilla’s plan included five full years of eligibility within a five-year window at all NCAA levels, including a one-time transfer exception. Any additional transfers required the athlete to sit out a season.
However, an exception to this rule would apply if a student-athlete's head coach is fired or leaves for another position, in which case the player would be immediately eligible at their new school.
The plan also outlines adjustments for junior college transfers and international players. JUCO athletes who earn a two-year degree would retain four years of eligibility (not five), ensuring they remain on track academically. Meanwhile, international players over 18 who have competed professionally would forfeit one year of NCAA eligibility for each year they played pro basketball abroad.
Gottlieb, who has long voiced concern about inconsistencies in NCAA policies, endorsed the proposal by quoting the post on X.
“Approved,” he tweeted on Saturday.
Many on X reacted to the proposal, with one user pointing out that these rules will bring restrictions, destroying the freedom they fought so hard to get.
However, Fraschilla responded that it was necessary as the sport is losing its face.
“Great. We keep this up with no restrictions, we won’t have a sport that we closely recognize in 10 years. Especially when you’ll be NCAA eligible until you’re 45. See how many people keep going to THOSE games,” he tweeted.
There has been growing dissatisfaction with the current eligibility framework, which has faced criticism for its complexity and perceived inconsistencies, particularly concerning the transfer portal and immediate eligibility rulings.
Doug Gottlieb to step back from radio show
Gottlieb has announced plans to scale back his hosting duties on Fox Sports Radio during the upcoming season.
This comes after a challenging 4-28 record in his first year as the head coach of the Green Bay men's basketball team.
Gottlieb aims to focus on his coaching responsibilities, particularly on game days, to balance his dual roles.
