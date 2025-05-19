Green Bay HC Doug Gottlieb shares heartfelt message as standout guard celebrates graduation

Green Bay Phoenix head coach Doug Gottlieb wanted to say goodbye to guard Anthony Roy properly. And he took to social media to share a heartfelt message for his former player.

The guard, who arrived at Green Bay before the start of last season, is transferring to Oklahoma State for the upcoming basketball season. But before heading South, Roy graduated, which prompted his coach to write a heartfelt message and post it on Sunday.

"My man Ant, continuing to prove the nay sayers wrong. Special thank you to his mom Rosalind who nursed him to health after surgery, his Pops Lamont who said “Coach, he will graduate, I promise you that” and his mentors in the Bay, most notably Lou Richie for looking out for Ant.

"Now go get buckets for OState. Beat OU and #GoPokes. Chancellor Mike, Josh Moon and I are so appreciative of your hard work in the classroom and on the basketball floor. 11 games wasn’t enough.. we just were figuring it out! Much love Ant." Doug Gottlieb said.

Roy made his mark on Doug Gottlieb's squad, averaging 25.7 points, 53.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Phoenix, in limited playing time.

Roy was leading the nation in scoring when he suffered an injury early in the season. After only 11 games, the Oakland, California native would be lost for the year. Without him, Green Bay could only manage a 4-28 record and were bounced early in the Horizon League tournament.

Prior to his injury, Gottlieb benched Roy in a December game against Cleveland State for not playing "his way." Roy, who was the leading scoring in the nation at the time, subsequently apologized.

After a year on Doug Gottlieb's squad, Anthony Roy heading to sixth team in as many years

Anthony Roy announced in April that he will transfer to the Oklahoma State Cowboys for next season. It will be the sixth school he will be playing for.

Roy enrolled at San Francisco in 2020, where he would play in only eight games for the Dons. The guard would then spend a year at the JUCO level, playing for Wenatchee (Washington) Valley College, before returning to Division I with New Mexico State.

Due to legal issues stemming from an incident between New Mexico and New Mexico State students, Roy was limited to 16 games and transferred to an NAIA school, Langston, before joining Doug Gottlieb's Green Bay program last season.

Roy will now look to finish his college career strongly at Oklahoma State, where he will be coached by Steve Lutz.

