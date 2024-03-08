Greg McDermott contract extension: Exploring Creighton head coach's new 5-year deal

Creighton head coach Greg McDermott has reportedly signed a five-year contract extension with the basketball program. The deal comes following another impressive regular season campaign with the Bluejays.

The financial details of the contract have not been revealed. He is tied down with the team through the 2027-28 season. Reports from ESPN's Jeff Borzello suggest that McDermott's extension with Creighton will make him one of the highest-paid coaches in college basketball.

McDermott's previous contract was set to expire after the 2025-26 season.

As per Omaha World-Herald's Tom Shatel, McDermott's salary bump will see him enter the top 20 highest-paid college hoops coaches. The deal includes one-year rollovers and will allow the coach to retire at Creighton.

In a statement via Creighton, McDermott said:

"There is no place I would rather be for the rest of my career than Creighton. I am grateful to Father Hendrickson and Marcus Blossom for their ongoing confidence.

"My staff and I are fortunate to work with outstanding student-athletes and we will continue to create an environment that allows them to excel both on the court and in the classroom. We are proud to play in front of the best fans in the country and I am excited to build upon the positive trajectory of our program."

McDermott took over the reins at Creighton in 2010. He has compiled an impressive 322-158 record over 14 seasons and has the second-highest number of victories in the program's history.

During his time with the Bluejays, McDermott won the MVC regular season, three MVC tournaments and the Big East regular-season title. He was also named the Big East Coach of the Year in 2020.

A look at how Greg McDermott's Creighton Bluejays have fared in the 2023-24 college basketball season

Creighton Bluejays head coach Greg McDermott

Greg McDermott's No. 10 Creighton Bluejays are having another strong run in the 2023-24 college basketball regular season. They are second in the Big East with a 22-8 record (13-6 in the conference).

The Bluejays will play their final regular-season game against Villanova on Saturday, before turning their attention toward the conference tournament.