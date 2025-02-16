"Guards win championships": NCAAB analyst Jay Williams explains why Nate Oats' Alabama is built for a title run

Despite a tough loss to Auburn on Saturday, Alabama found a definitive backer in ESPN broadcaster Jay Williams. Alabama (21-4) was ranked No. 2 in the nation but might take a step down after the loss to Auburn.

Williams, who was a star guard at Duke before an early injury ended his playing career, found something to like in Nate Oats's Alabama squad.

“Look, it at all the starts with defense. Alabama, with their guard play, is very stingy defensively in the pace of the game. But as I say, guards win championships. It comes down to getting hot at the right time. They average ten made threes per game. They all can shoot the ball at a high clip. Their guards can get into those stop-gaps. It’s going to open up a can of worms for them," said Williams.

Alabama coach Nate Oats' backcourt drew the admiration of ESPN's Jay Williams. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

The Tide have had an incredible season and as Williams notes and have an outstanding backcourt which should keep them competing, both in the SEC and likely in the NCAA Tournament

Alabama backcourt

Supersenior Mark Sears is Alabama's top player. Sears averages 17.8 points and 4.9 assists per game. In five seasons of college basketball, Sears has scored 2,594 career points. He was a star a Ohio University for two seasons before moving on to Alabama.

A year ago, Sears was a second-team All-American pick as he led the Tide to the Final Four. He turned down the NBA Draft to return to Alabama for a final season under Nate Oats.

Sears is joined by sophomore Aden Holloway (11.8 points per game) and freshman Labaron Philon (10.4 points and 3.5 assists per game). The Tide entered Saturday as the nation's top-scoring team, with 90.5 points per game.

Alabama's season

On the season, Alabama had lost only once after November before Saturday's 94-85 defeat to Auburn. Alabama shot just 38.6% (27-for-70) in the loss, including a 5-for-26 performance (19.2%) from 3-point range.

The Tide have been in the Top 10 all season long. Included in the season are wins over Houston, Texas A&M and Kentucky. Alabama has 13 games this season with 10 or more 3-point baskets.

In addition to the backcourt stars, Alabama relies heavily on 6-foot-10 supersenior Grant Nelson. Nelson is averaging 12.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Tide. Transfer center Clifford Omoruyi is another significant contributor, with 7.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Tide coach Nate Oats has taken Alabama to the Sweet 16 in three of his first four seasons with the Tide, in addition to the school's first-ever Final Four in 2024. He turned down interest from Kentucky among other offseason pursuers to stick with the Tide. Those Tide guards will look to return Oats to college basketball's biggest showcase for a second consecutive season.

What do you think of Williams's take on Alabama? Share your impression of the the Tide below in our comments section!

