“Guess I’m the surrogate for real”: Flau'jae Johnson’s mom Kia jokes as she shares LSU star’s close bond with her 8-month-old brother

Kia Brooks, the mother of LSU star and rapper Flau'jae Johnson, shared a post to her Instagram about her daughter's love for her 8-month-old brother. In the post, a video shows Johnson carrying her little brother and taking pictures with him.

"At 42, I have an 8-month-old baby, and my 21-year-old daughter swears it's her actual kid! I guess I'm the surrogate for real. She needed pictures and kisses before going to perform. 🤣," Brooks wrote over the video.

Brooks wrote in the caption: "Life is full of surprises! At 42, I'm a new mom again, and loving every minute of it. My 21-year-old daughter (Flau'jae Johnson) is obsessed with her baby brother and she even claims he's hers! Before she took the stage yesterday, she had to get her baby fix with photos and kisses. I'm one proud (and exhausted) as a mom-manager but I wouldn’t trade my life for nothing in the world. Just sharing my unique mother-daughter partnership. Showing our collaborative process and the dynamics of working together in the entertainment industry."

Brooks has been very supportive of her daughter, and the fact that Johnson is so in love with her newborn baby brother can only make Brooks more grateful for both children.

Flau'jae Johnson was named a Shooting Guard of the Year finalist

LSU’s Flau'jae Johnson has been named one of 10 finalists for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year award, an honor presented by the WBCA and Naismith Hall of Fame.

In her junior season, Johnson has taken her scoring to another level. After averaging 12.9 points across her first two collegiate seasons, she has surged to 20.0 points per game.

Dating back to the final three games of last season’s NCAA Tournament, Johnson has posted 20 or more points in 17 of LSU’s last 27 games. She has also recorded double-digit points in 33 consecutive games.

Johnson has put up at least 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in four games this season, making her just the third LSU player in the past 25 seasons to record multiple 25/5/5 performances in a single year.

Additionally, she has tallied four double-doubles this season. In LSU’s victory over Mississippi State, Johnson tied her career-high with four blocks while limiting the Bulldogs’ leading scorer to her lowest point total in SEC play.

