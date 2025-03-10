"Guess we'll settle it on the court": Chloe Kitts and JuJu Watkins set to face off against each other as South Carolina announces new 2-game series

The long-running debate over which school is the true 'USC' is about to play out on the basketball court. JuJu Watkins and Southern Cal will take on Chloe Kitts and South Carolina in a two-game women’s basketball series, officially titled, “The Real SC” series.

Ad

The highly anticipated matchups will bring two powerhouse programs together, with the first game set for Nov. 15, 2025, at Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. The second will take place on Nov. 15, 2026, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

The Gamecocks' X account aptly captioned the announcement post.

"Guess we'll settle it on the court"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Hosted by Complete Sports Management, the series will add a new chapter to the long-standing debate between the two USCs.

JuJu Watkins and Chloe Kitts, Dawn Staley will go head-to-head

JuJu Watkins, one of the biggest stars in women’s college basketball, will lead Southern Cal into this high-profile matchup against a South Carolina team that has been dominant in recent years.

Ad

Under coach Dawn Staley, the Gamecocks have won three national championships, made four consecutive Final Four appearances, and secured nine SEC titles in the past 11 seasons.

Southern Cal, once a powerhouse in the 1980s, boasts two national championships, three Final Four appearances, and multiple conference titles.

“I will always choose elevating women’s basketball, and that’s especially true in scheduling,” said South Carolina coach Dawn Staley. “I know Complete Sports Management has the same mission, and I like their creativity in bringing not just two great programs together but engaging their fan bases on both coasts in a debate they love to have.

Ad

“We are so excited to bring this major non-conference matchup to the forefront and showcase women’s college basketball to the world,” CSM President Lea Miller-Tooley said. “The passion for the game is growing on both coasts, and this series will highlight the competitive excellence and history of these two great programs.”

With JuJu Watkins set to take on South Carolina’s talented squad, including Chloe Kitts, this battle between the two USCs is shaping up to be one of the biggest matchups in women’s college basketball.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here