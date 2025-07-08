“Guy needs a sandwich”: College hoops fans react as 7’3 Marcus Möller commits to Michigan

Denmark international Marcus Möller has committed to play college basketball future for Michigan, which generated a buzz among college hoops fans. The announcement was shared by Tipton Edits on Instagram on Tuesday.
The post featured several photo graphics and video clips of the 7-foot-3 center, who played for Unicaja Baloncesto in the Spanish Tercera FEB during the 2024-25 season. He was also part of the Denmark team that participated in the FIBA U18 EuroBasket in 2024, where he averaged 13.1 points and 7.4 rebounds.
"7-foot-3 center Marcus Moller has committed to Michigan, he tells @rivals.ig 〽️The big man from Denmark will be joining the Wolverines in the 2026 class," Tipton Edits captioned the post.
Fans took to the comment section to share their reactions, speculating on his potential in college basketball.
"Guy needs a sandwich," a fan said.
"Bro gets backed down by anyone that's like 250 he's cooked," another fan said.
"Looks intimidating," a fan said.
Here are more comments from fans regarding Moller's commitment to the Wolverines.
"Florida purdue and michigan love hoarding bigs," a fan said.
"〽️〽️〽️," another fan said.
"7ft U," a fan said.
Marcus Möller reveals why he committed to Michigan
Following the announcement to join Michigan ahead of the 2025-26 season, Marcus Möller Möller spoke to Rivals to reveal why he chose the Michigan Wolverines.
"I really felt a special connection with Michigan," Möller said. "The staff, the players, and people around the team fit my values and carry a good vibe. I will be surrounded by athletes and people who play to win and develop.”
The 18-year-old also revealed he shared in coach Dusty May's vision and trusted in the coach to help him develop as a basketball player. Known for his strong shooting mechanics, Möller's big size is expected to be an advantage for the team defensively. He is also ready to put in the work and represent the program with pride.
