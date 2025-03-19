"Guys aren't putting in time": Former national champion George Lynch thrashes UNC squad over lack of commitment following 3-loss season vs Duke

The North Carolina Tar Heels faced a disappointing regular season, losing three times to rival Duke and barely qualifying for the NCAA Tournament. A late-season surge secured their spot, but the team has drawn criticism from former players.

On Monday's episode of the "Run Your Race" podcast, former Tar Heels Theo Pinson and George Lynch discussed UNC's struggles and preparation.

"I think now, the way these kids practice and prepare, there's got to be player development," Lynch said. "Instead of having the practices like me and you went through at Carolina, for these young guys, you got to have practices where you compartmentalize the situations." (0:13)

Lynch also noted a lack of dedication among current players.

"I went to a couple of practices, and I usually get there at least 30 minutes before practice, and no one's on the court," Lynch said. "So the guys aren't putting in the time. Whether it's the coaches making them or not, you can’t make these kids do anything nowadays because they might transfer. You have got to recruit gym rats." (1:19)

At some point during the current season, coach Hubert Davis also pointed out an issue with the team's energy, calling them the "quietest team" he has ever coached. He urged his players to be more vocal and engaged to improve their chances of success.

UNC silences critics with dominant First Four victory

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Four-San Diego State at North Carolina - Source: Imagn

Despite the criticism, the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels delivered a dominant performance in their NCAA Tournament opener. The Tar Heels defeated San Diego State 95-68 in the First Four round in Dayton on Tuesday, making a strong statement as they advanced to the round of 64.

UNC will face No. 6 Ole Miss in Milwaukee on Friday. The winner of that game will move on to play either No. 3 Iowa State or No. 14 Lipscomb on Sunday.

