  • "Had no business being in there": Former UNC star Ian Jackson recalls hilarious moment of his friend sneaking into his class 

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Jul 24, 2025 10:30 GMT
St. John
St. John's Red Storm guard Ian Jackson

Former North Carolina Tar Heels guard Ian Jackson was the No. 1-ranked guard and No. 8 overall player when he entered the transfer portal in April according to 247Sports. Jackson joined the much-hyped St. John's Red Storm after a single season playing for the Tar Heels.

During Wednesday's segment of the "Captain Jack Show," Jackson told a hilarious story from his days as a student-athlete in Chapel Hill when his best friend Pat Wavy would sneak into his classes.

"Pat had no business being there," Jackson said. "I was doing my work, Pat was in the back listening to the class. He has no plans to do nothing, Pat just wanna be around. I'm sitting there typing notes, I'm doing what I gotta do. I look behind me, I see Pat just sitting there. Like bro, what are you doing?
also-read-trending Trending
"A class with Pat would be hilarious, I wouldn't sit by Pat. I can't focus on the class, I would let Pat sit in the back right, I would sit on the bottom left."
Ian Jackson tabbed to be next great guard under Rick Pitino

After Ian Jackson committed to the St. John's Red Storm in April, coach Rick Pitino released a statement predicting that the talented guard would be the program's next star in the position after losing Deivon Smith and Kadary Richmond.

"We had big shoes to fill at the point [guard position]," Pitino said. "Kadary [Richmond] and Deivon [Smith] were awesome. The ball is now in the hands of our next great point [guard]. Let's go Ian!"
Jackson had a mixed season for the North Carolina Tar Heels, starting 12 games with his role fading as the season progressed. Jackson averaged 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists under coach Hubert Davis but was relegated to a bench option even as the Tar Heels floundered towards the end of last season.

During a segment of the "Captain Jack Show," Jackson revealed why he left Chapel Hill after one season.

"I feel like at Carolina, it just wasn't for me," Ian Jackson said. "It was some things I couldn't show or do on the floor that I feel like I could've done. I'm gonna miss it there, bro. Carolina was great. The school in itself was great. The kids, the fans, it was lit, man."

In May, "The Field of 68" analyst Jeff Goodman revealed on his podcast that Pitino had courted former Princeton Tigers star Xaivian Lee to be the Red Storms' starting point guard, but he opted to join the Florida Gators, forcing the St. John's coach to settle for Ian Jackson instead.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

