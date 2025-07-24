"Had no business being in there": Former UNC star Ian Jackson recalls hilarious moment of his friend sneaking into his class 

Former North Carolina Tar Heels guard Ian Jackson was the No. 1-ranked guard and No. 8 overall player when he entered the transfer portal in April according to 247Sports. Jackson joined the much-hyped St. John's Red Storm after a single season playing for the Tar Heels.During Wednesday's segment of the &quot;Captain Jack Show,&quot; Jackson told a hilarious story from his days as a student-athlete in Chapel Hill when his best friend Pat Wavy would sneak into his classes.&quot;Pat had no business being there,&quot; Jackson said. &quot;I was doing my work, Pat was in the back listening to the class. He has no plans to do nothing, Pat just wanna be around. I'm sitting there typing notes, I'm doing what I gotta do. I look behind me, I see Pat just sitting there. Like bro, what are you doing?&quot;A class with Pat would be hilarious, I wouldn't sit by Pat. I can't focus on the class, I would let Pat sit in the back right, I would sit on the bottom left.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIan Jackson tabbed to be next great guard under Rick PitinoAfter Ian Jackson committed to the St. John's Red Storm in April, coach Rick Pitino released a statement predicting that the talented guard would be the program's next star in the position after losing Deivon Smith and Kadary Richmond.&quot;We had big shoes to fill at the point [guard position],&quot; Pitino said. &quot;Kadary [Richmond] and Deivon [Smith] were awesome. The ball is now in the hands of our next great point [guard]. Let's go Ian!&quot;Jackson had a mixed season for the North Carolina Tar Heels, starting 12 games with his role fading as the season progressed. Jackson averaged 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists under coach Hubert Davis but was relegated to a bench option even as the Tar Heels floundered towards the end of last season.During a segment of the &quot;Captain Jack Show,&quot; Jackson revealed why he left Chapel Hill after one season.&quot;I feel like at Carolina, it just wasn't for me,&quot; Ian Jackson said. &quot;It was some things I couldn't show or do on the floor that I feel like I could've done. I'm gonna miss it there, bro. Carolina was great. The school in itself was great. The kids, the fans, it was lit, man.&quot;In May, &quot;The Field of 68&quot; analyst Jeff Goodman revealed on his podcast that Pitino had courted former Princeton Tigers star Xaivian Lee to be the Red Storms' starting point guard, but he opted to join the Florida Gators, forcing the St. John's coach to settle for Ian Jackson instead.