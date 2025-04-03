Hailey Van Lith All-American team: Sedona Prince drops 2-word reaction as TCU teammate receives major honor

Hailey Van Lith made history this week when she became the first TCU star to receive a consensus All-American team selection. Many jumped on the bandwagon to congratulate Van Lith, including her Horned Frogs teammate Sedona Prince.

On Wednesday, Prince reposted Van Lith's iconic achievement on her Instagram story, with a two-word message.

"Yes m'aam!!!!" Prince wrote.

Image via Sedona Prince IG

Van Lith transferred to TCU last year. In her lone season with the program, she averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, leading the Horned Frogs in PPG and APG. She was named the Big 12 Player of the Year as well.

Meanwhile, Prince averaged 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. She earned a First-Team All-Big 12 selection and was named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team.

Due to Van Lith and Prince's brilliance, TCU won the regular-season title and the Big 12 Conference title, which earned the team a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Van Lith and Prince went on to lead TCU to its first Elite Eight appearance, where the Horned Frogs lost to the top-seeded Texas. Nonetheless, TCU recorded some important wins over Fairleigh Dickinson, Louisville and Notre Dame along the way in March Madness.

Hailey Van Lith likely to declare for 2025 WNBA draft

TCU Horned Frogs star Hailey Van Lith - Source: Imagn

After concluding her first season at TCU, Hailey Van Lith is likely to declare for this year's WNBA draft. The superstar guard began her college career in 2020 at Louisville. She played three seasons with the Cardinals before transferring to LSU in 2023.

Van Lith played one season with the Tigers and transferred to TCU last year. After five years on the college circuit, it appears she is set to go pro.

Per reports, Van Lith could go as early as the No. 2 pick if she declares for the WNBA draft. The top pick is reportedly locked for UConn star Paige Bueckers.

