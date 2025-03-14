"Hailey Van Lith has that chip on her shoulder": Podcasters discuss if TCU star will get her revenge in 2025 March Madness

TCU guard Hailey Van Lith is highly motivated to lead her team to a national title this season after last year's setback with LSU, according to a podcast conversation posted on the Overtime WBB Instagram account on Friday.

Ad

During the podcast, a male host asked whether Van Lith would get her revenge in this year’s tournament. In response, the female host shared her thoughts:

"I want to say yes," she said. "I think we were all disappointed with how her season ended at LSU last year. Now, she’s at Texas, and she seems to be in a great headspace. She’s coming off winning a medal at the Olympics, so I believe she’s entering this season with a much better mindset than before."

Ad

Trending

She also highlighted Van Lith’s strong performances this season:

"And her numbers reflect that. She’s averaging around 17 points per game, and TCU is a top-10 team. I think Hailey has that chip on her shoulder. She’s been in this position before and knows what to expect."

The female host further noted that this season will be Van Lith’s final opportunity to improve her draft stock.

Ad

Ad

Van Lith transferred to Texas from LSU after entering the transfer portal for the second time in April 2024.

She was expected to enter the 2024 NBA Draft after her season with the Tigers, but her draft stock fell after a disappointing game against Iowa in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark had an outstanding performance, scoring 41 points while Van Lith, who was supposed to defend her, struggled.

Ad

A viral video from the game showed Van Lith shrugging her shoulders as Clark backpedaled down the court, and this saw her ratings drop drastically.

Van Lith on a mission after leading TCU to Big 12 glory

The former Louisville and LSU star led the Horned Frogs to the Big 12 Conference regular season and the Big 12 tournament titles, leaving them with momentum heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Van Lith has been the star of the show for TCU, averaging 17.9 points per game with 5.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds, while shooting 45.9% from the field.

Her performance earned her the Big 12 Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year awards, while she is also one of the 10 semifinalists for this season’s Naismith Women's College Player of the Year award.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here