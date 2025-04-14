Hailey Van Lith's dad, Corey, sends emotional voicemail to TCU star ahead of WNBA draft

Hailey Van Lith is preparing for the 2025 WNBA draft, where she is expected to be a first-round pick. Her dad - Corey Van Lith - has sent an emotional voicemail message ahead of the draft to prepare her mind for the journey ahead.

The Players’ Tribune account on X (formerly Twitter) shared the message on Monday. The video started with an old Van Lith interview, where she revealed a message her dad sent before a game.

“The text that I got from my dad today was: the sun is going to rise tomorrow, no matter if you win or lose, so go out there and have fun,” Van Lith said at the start of the clip.

From there on, it was the voice of her dad playing alongside different clips.

“Well, sis, your mom and I just keep thinking back to how we ended up here at the WNBA draft,” he said. “You always dreamed so big and was determined to make your dreams your reality.

“In hindsight, this was one of your biggest strengths, your ability to focus and to believe in yourself, even though the outside was telling you you had no chance. The best memory I have is of the late nights in the gym after a hard workout, dancing together.

Van Lith's dad encouraged her to continue to offer her best version regardless of the level.

“Your mom and I want you to take a minute and reflect on where you have come from and what you have accomplished. It's incredible. Then, after your name is called Monday night, continue to be the best version of yourself you can be. Be relentless. Be undeniable."

“Let the WNBA and the world know you are here and here to stay. Congrats, sis, and I love you more than you'll ever know.”

The 2025 WNBA draft is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, with projections suggesting Hailey Van Lith could go late in the first round or early in the second round.

The guard made history in the 2024-25 season by becoming the first to reach the Elite Eight five times. Although her college career ended with an Elite Eight loss to Texas, she still accomplished good success with TCU, helping the program win the Big 12 regular season and conference tournament.

Hailey Van Lith preparing for a new chapter

Hailey Van Lith in action for TCU Horned Frogs. (Credits: IMAGN)

Van Lith joined JLab to showcase their newest audio lineup - featuring JBuds Pods, Go Pods, and Epic Open Sport earbuds - as part of her partnership with the brand.

She was asked about her state of mind heading into the WNBA during the event.

“I have no idea yet. There’s definitely a learning curve,” she said. “It could smack me in the face.”

The TCU star’s journey has been remarkable - full of ups and downs - making her story a compelling comeback narrative.

Hailey Van Lith averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game in her final college season with the Horned Frogs. She is projected to join former LSU teammate Angel Reese at Chicago Sky.

