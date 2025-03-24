Hailey Van Lith opens up about Kobe Bryant's influence on her mental health as TCU punches first Sweet 16 ticket

Hailey Van Lith played a role in the No. 2 seed TCU Horned Frogs' 34-3 victory over the No. 7 Louisville Cardinals on Sunday, helping her team get past the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The guard opened up about her mental health and the influence the late basketball star Kobe Bryant had in helping her get through those difficult moments. The video was posted on Instagram by Yahoo sports on Monday with the caption:

"Hailey Van Lith on valuing the ups and downs of her journey."

She was asked by Nick Girimonte if she had learned to value the journey over the results.

"It started with Kobe, he planted that in me and I didn't know it at the time, but it's the essence of life and it's basically been some of my career's.

"It is how can I enjoy this journey and last year and the years before, even though it wasn't exactly what I wanted. It made me who I am and it's given me this platform this year and it's all come together."

Since overcoming her mental health issue, Hailey Van Lith has become an important player for TCU. The guard recently scored 16 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in the Horned Frogs' 85-70 win over the Cardinals as they secured their first Sweet 16 ticket.

The TCU star joined the likes of Sedona Prince, who had 19 points, Donovyn Hunter (18) and Agnes Emma-Nnopu (23) in scoring double-digit points in the game. She has averaged 17.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 45.9 FG% per game this season.

Hailey Van Lith reacts to TCU's win

Hailey Van Lith was full of joy during her post-match press conference after her team made it to the Sweet 16.

“I think the one emotion that I can use to describe it is just, joy,” Van Lith said after the game. “Pure joy. My teammates are so joyful. My coaching staff is so joyful.

"The fans were incredible today … To just advance to the Sweet 16 in that gym, with those people, with those fans, the only words I can use is joy.”

They now prepare to face the No. 3 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the next round of the NCAA Tournament, on Saturday, at the Legacy Arena at The BJCC.

