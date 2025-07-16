After her senior year at TCU, Hailey Van Lith’s former teammate, Sedona Prince, is set to take her game to Europe.The former Oregon and Horned Frogs center announced on Wednesday her move to Greece to play for Panathinaikos.

Van Lith’s former teammate shared the news on Instagram after the Greek team posted from their account. The image featured Prince in uniform, holding a basketball with the word "WELCOME" and the Panathinaikos logo.

“Let’s go to Greece!” Prince wrote.

Hailey Van Lith's former teammate Sedona Prince announces major international move with 4-word message - Image source: Instagram/sedonaprince

Prince had an impressive final NCAA season, averaging 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 58.3%. Over her collegiate career, she totaled 1,526 points, 772 rebounds and 241 blocks.

Prince was notably absent from the 2025 WNBA draft invite list and went undrafted. Her name was floated as a potential first-round pick, especially considering her size, experience and production.

Van Lith, who transferred from LSU and played one season alongside Prince, put up 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists. She was drafted at No. 11 by the Chicago Sky. She recorded 2,616 points, 698 rebounds, 578 assists, 222 steals and 57 blocks in her collegiate career.

Hailey Van Lith speaks about keeping WNBA draft age at 22

Hailey Van Lith was on Reddit’s WNBA subreddit on Thursday for an "Ask Me Anything" session. She shared her perspective on the WNBA draft age rule and why she believes it should remain at 22.

Van Lith, who played college basketball at Louisville, LSU and TCU, argued that staying in college longer benefits players beyond just on-court development.

“I would say right now the draft age is perfect,” Van Lith wrote. “The college game generates so much awareness that players should want to play as long as they can. It’s a great platform. The WNBA is great too but it’s still growing. College gives you the best chance to maximize visibility, marketability and your overall development.”

Van Lith acknowledged the WNBA's expansion, but it has not reached the point where a 19-year-old could have the same off-court opportunities as in college. She added that the college experience still offers unmatched exposure and brand-building potential. Van Lith also highlighted NIL deals and deep fan engagement.

With 60 more roster spots expected in the next five years, The Athletic’s Chantel Jennings suggested that younger talent might be needed to fill them.

Van Lith’s point was clear that the college basketball system offered young players more than just court time. It also provides a springboard for long-term success, visibility and financial opportunity.

