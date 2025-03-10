Hailey Van Lith led the scoring for the TCU Horned Frogs in their 64-59 win over the Baylor Lady Bears at the T-Mobile Center on Sunday. Van Lith has had an impressive season with TCU, and she wrapped it up with another great performance to help her team win the Big 12 Tournament championship.

The players wrote their names in the TCU’s history books as it was the program’s first Big 12 Tournament title.

Going into the game, it was always going to be a tough task for the Lady Bears to stop Van Lith. The 5-foot-9 guard put up a show, scoring 20 on Baylor with three rebounds and three assists to follow. The 23-year-old was stainless from the stripe as she also converted all 10 of her free-throw attempts

Van Lith also showed her clutchness, scoring a 2-pointer with 48 seconds on the clock, a bucket that sealed the win for TCU.

Aside from Van Lith's performance, Sedona Prince also supported with 12 points and 14 rebounds to seal the win for the Horned Frogs.

Van Lith was named MVP of the Big 12 Tournament. The award adds to her already impressive closet that has other big awards like Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Regular Season Champion.

Van Lith has been shooting fire since the start of the Big 12 Tournament. In TCU’s first game against the Colorado Buffaloes, she dropped 24 points before she went on to produce another 19-point display against the West Virginia Mountaineers in TCU’s second game.

What’s next for Van Lith and TCU?

After their historic success, Van Lith and TCU have a very short time to celebrate. The NCAA Tournament begins in nine days and they have to start preparing if they are to go all the way.

Heading into the tournament, many bracketologists have the Horned Frogs as the No. 3 seed, but they could end up as the No. 2 seed if things pan out their way.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament Semifinal-West Virginia vs TCU - Source: Imagn

Van Lith had to use her final year of eligibility due to her dip in production last season. However, if she continues to shine, she could make the step-up to the WNBA very soon.

