Hailey Van Lith stats today - How did TCU star fare vs Incarnate Word? (Nov. 21)

Hailey Van Lith continued her strong start to life at TCU, powering it to a dominant 81-43 victory over the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Thursday. In 33 minutes, Van Lith recorded 19 points, two rebounds, six assists, two steals and three blocks.

Van Lith started the game with a sharp three-pointer, getting the Horned Frogs their first points just 48 seconds into the game. She made another three-pointer at 6:50 to go in the first quarter, her last shot from range in the evening.

Van Lith then made a steal at 4:45 to go in the second quarter, and 10 seconds later, she made a layup at the other end to extend the Horned Frogs' lead to 11. She then finished a fastbreak with 4:28 to go in the third quarter with a layup to give TCU a massive 21-point lead.

Van Lith made her final field goal attempt with 5:20 to go in the fourth quarter, finishing off another fastbreak with a solid layup. She was fouled during the layup and made no mistake with the free throw to make a three-point play.

Although Hailey Van Lith finished as the Horned Frogs' top scorer against the Cardinals, she struggled in making shots, connecting with just five of her 14 field goal attempts. However, she was flawless from the free-throw line, making all seven free-throw attempts.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Hailey Van Lith 33 19 2 6 2 3 5-14 2-6 7-7 1 1

Hailey Van Lith backed up by Sedona Prince and Madison Conner in massive victory

While Hailey Van Lith finished as the Horned Frogs' top scorer, the evening truly belonged to Sedona Prince. She recorded an impressive double-double against the Cardinals, finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds and made six of her seven field goal attempts.

Conner made four of her seven three-point attempts and six of her nine field-goal attempts to finish with 17 points while recording two rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The No. 19 Horned Frogs (5-0) will face the Idaho State Bengals at home on Sunday before traveling to the Cayman Islands for the Cayman Islands Classic, which will begin on Nov. 29.

