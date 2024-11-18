Hailey Van Lith Stats Today - How did TCU star fare vs NC State? (Nov 17)

Hailey Van Lith scored 18 points, four rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block to help TCU stun No. 13 seed NC State in a women's college basketball clash on Sunday at Schollmaier Arena.

Van Lith bucked a bad shooting night, filling up the stats sheet with an all-around game that extended the Horned Frogs unbeaten run to four games.

The 5-foot-7 fifth-year senior tallied two points, two rebounds, three assists and one block in the first period, helping TCU keep themselves in striking distance in the first period at 18-15.

She improved her offensive production in the second quarter, scoring four points, one rebound and two assists, as TCU took a 33-31 lead at the half.

The 23-year-old point guard had her offensive game going in the third quarter, racking up nine points, one rebound, four assists and one steal to help the Horned Frogs take a commanding 62-52 advantage after 30 minutes of action.

Van Lith would shift to a playmaker role in the fourth frame, scoring three points and two assists, including a game-preserving dime to Taylor Bigby that gave TCU a 76-73 edge with eight seconds left.

TCU would make another strong defensive stand to hold off NC State and gain a morale-boosting victory.

Below are Hailey Van Lith's stats in TCU's win over NC State.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Hailey Van Lith 37 18 4 10 1 1 8-24 1-7 1-2 2 2

Horned Frogs vs Wolfpack game recap: Hailey Van Lith delivers an all-around game, Sedona Prince shines in TCU win over NC State

Hailey Van Lith continues to shine in her new team as TCU escaped with a 76-73 win over NC State. Van Lith had an 18-point, 10-assist double-double despite shooting 8-of-24 from the field, including 1-of-7 from the 3-point line.

The point guard also shined in the assists department, dishing off 10 assists, most of them to Horned Frogs center Sedona Prince. But the most important pass of the game was the dime to Taylor Bigby that held off a last-minute stand by the Wolfpack.

Six-foot-seven Sedona Prince also tallied a double-double of 31 points and 16 rebounds in 40 minutes. She shot 14-of-24 from the field and made 3-of-4 from free throws. The center had three assists and two steals for the Horned Frogs.

Madison Conner finished with 11 points while Taylor Bigby added 10 for TCU, who only recorded four turnovers and shot 45.2%.

Aziaha James led NC State with 27 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal. Saniya Rivers and Zoe Brooks added 16 and 15 points.

TCU will for its fifth straight win taking on Incarnate Word on Thursday.

