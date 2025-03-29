Hailey Van Lith stats today: How did TCU star perform vs Notre Dame

Hailey Van Lith helped the No. 2-seeded TCU Horned Frogs surpass the No. 3-seeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish with a 71-62 win in the Sweet 16 on Saturday. Van Lith has been one of the top forces for the Horned Frogs in the NCAA Tournament and she had arguably her best game.

She finished the game with 26 points, nine rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block over 39 minutes on the court. Her shooting was solid as well as Van Lith connected on 10 of 21 of her shot attempts, 2 of 5 from beyond the arc, and made all four of her free throws.

She came alive when needed as she scored 10 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter of the game, matching what the Fighting Irish did throughout the quarter. Below is the full statistical breakdown of what Hailey Van Lith was able to do in the Sweet 16 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday afternoon.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3PM FT TO PF Hailey Van Lith 39 26 9 4 1 1 10-21 2-5 4-4 3 2

With a berth in the Elite Eight now clinched, fans will look for Van Lith to continue being a force for the TCU Horned Frogs for the remainder of the NCAA Tournament.

Who will Hailey Van Lith and the TCU Horned Frogs face in the Elite Eight?

The TCU Horned Frogs will be playing on Monday but they don't yet know who they will be going up against at this time. They will be playing the winner of the game between No. 1-seeded Texas Longhorns and the No. 5-seeded Tennessee Volunteers in the Elite Eight and either one would create an interesting challenge.

TCU has not played either team during the season so this would be an intriguing battle but this is the first time that the Horned Frogs have made the Elite Eight. The three-headed scoring option of guard Hailey Van Lith (17.7 ppg), center Sedona Prince (17.5 ppg), and guard Madison Conner (14.6 ppg) has made going up against them a difficult task.

With every game in the NCAA Tournament potentially being the last time that we see Hailey Van Lith in college basketball, it will be a game that you need to be tuned in for.

