Hakeem Olajuwon's son, Aziz Olajuwon, wows fans with high-scoring games at NBPA's Top 100 camp

Aziz Olajuwon, son of the 12-time NBA All-Star Hakeem Olajuwon and the Class of 2026 recruit, is set to enter his senior year of high school basketball at Fort Bend Clements in Sugar Land, Texas. The 6-foot-6 small forward was part of the NBPA Top 100 Camp that commenced on Monday at Rock Hill Sports and Events Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Ad

Olajuwon, who played for Team Johnson, led them to a 2-0 record after a 112-98 win against Team Reggie and a 118-92 win against Team Roddy on Wednesday. Some of his highlights were published by SportsCenter NEXT, where he was seen working hard on both ends of the court.

"Aziz Olajuwon, son of Hakeem 'The Dream,' dropped 29 and 20 points in his first two games at Top 100 Camp 💪," the post was captioned.

Ad

Trending

Ad

In the first win against Team Reggie, Aziz Olajuwon recorded 20 points on 56.3% shooting, including 20.0% from behind the arc. He also grabbed nine rebounds, dished out two assists and blocked the ball once.

He scored 29 points, grabbed five rebounds, and stole and blocked the ball twice in the win against Team Roddy. He converted 12-for-19 from the field and 4-for-9 from behind the three-point arc. Team Johnson will now face Team Sandro and Team Smith in Pool A of the NBPA Top 100 Camp on Thursday.

Ad

Olajuwon has played 88 games in three seasons in Fort Bend Clemens, averaging 13.1 ppg, 1.3 apg, 5.8 rpg, 1.1 spg and 0.8 bpg. He spoke about the kind of player he is in a conversation with ZAGSBLOG.

“I know I can shoot it,” Olajuwon told ZAGSBLOG. “I can shoot off the dribble. I can dribble. I can pass. I can create for my teammates. But defense is first for me. Rebounding, hustle plays. Do anything and share that energy with my teammates.”

Ad

How many offers does Aziz Olajuwon have?

The unranked player from the 2026 Class has received three offers, with these coming from the Sam Houston Bearkats, UT Arlington Mavericks and Virginia Tech Hokies. He spoke about Sam Houston with ZAGSBLOG.

“They’ve been there since sophomore year, the start of my sophomore year. They offered me as soon as they saw me. They text me here and there and they came out to Memphis. I haven’t taken a visit there.”

Aziz Olajuwon also stated that he has been talking with the UCF Knights and Texas Longhorns. He still has another year to decide on his collegiate career, and he looks to be a player to keep an eye out for in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here