Haley Cavinder asks fans for her "dream dress" inspiration for wedding with Jake Ferguson

Haley Cavinder is planning her wedding to NFL star Jake Ferguson and asked fans for tips about her dream wedding dress. The former Miami women's basketball star made the request on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Cavinder posted a clip of herself taking a selfie while walking along a sidewalk.

"Going to my dream wedding dress designer in two weeks, need all the inspo for style/fit plz," she captioned the clip on the joint Cavinder twins page.

Cavinder and Ferguson got engaged in April after two years of dating. The Dallas Cowboys tight end proposed to the former Hurricanes guard on the picturesque Fort Myers Beach in Florida, with their families, including Cavinder's twin sister, Hanna Cavinder, and friends present.

The couple have been going steady since then, with Cavinder moving to Texas to join her fiancé. Despite focusing on her love life, Cavinder still makes time to promote her career as a social media star with her twin, Hanna. They rose to fame through TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic and are now retired from playing basketball.

The Cavinder twins are focused on promoting their brand to their millions of social media fans. They are also well known advocates of fitness and nutrition, and founded the TWOgether app to help anyone interested in their fitness and health achieve their goals.

Hanna Cavinder teases twin sister Haley Cavinder over Cowboys jersey

Haley Cavinder is engaged to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson and does not fail to show him some support. This also includes his team, which her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder, found amusing. The Cavinder twins were in Miami to attend a Morgan Wallen concert over the weekend.

Haley picked up a couple of Miami Dolphins jerseys and was walking around with them inside Hard Rock Stadium. On Sunday, Hanna shared a post on Haley's actual jerseys on Instagram.

"POV my twin is a wag for the cowboys so she wouldn't put on the dolphins jersey," she captioned the post.

Haley also continued her perfect "WAG" role by showing up at Flex Work Youth Camp, where her fiancé, Ferguson, mentored kids interested in playing football. The couple shared several moments from the event, showing their potential to become a power couple in the sport.

As the twins continue to build their business on social media, Ferguson, off a strong 2024 campaign with Dallas, is expected to play a bigger role for the Cowboys next season.

