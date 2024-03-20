Haley Cavinder and her boyfriend, Jake Ferguson, went on a romantic trip to St. Lucia Island in the Caribbean. The TCU guard uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram, where she could be seen enjoying the beach with her Cowboys tight-end boyfriend.

The two share sweet moments together, while Cavinder fiercely poses for the camera, showing off her athletic build.

The series of pictures was a hit among the fans, who compared the two to the NFL 'it' couple, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and billionaire pop star Taylor Swift. One fan, especially, wrote:

"This is better than Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce"

Image Credit: Haley Cavinder's Instagram Post

Haley Cavinder and the NFL athlete connected through social media when Ferguson reached out to her. Since then, the duo has kept the conversation going until they met each other in Florida.

"It was so fun because it was the Fourth of July weekend, we were always seeing each other, but it just took time, I'm not one to jump into a relationship and then we started dating in October. Now we've been dating since then and it's been really really good," said Haley in a YouTube video.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder revealed their 40-year plan

The Cavinder twins recently attended Senator Ted Cruz's roundtable discussion in defense of athletes' rights to profit off their name, image, and likeness.

At the conference, the twins said that they have "tremendously" benefited from social media, earning nearly $2 million from NIL and brand collaboration, as per Fox Business.

"Hanna and I benefited tremendously from social media. Name, image, and likeness helped us in that way. But also, if you're a big-time football player, you can benefit from name, image, likeness, from that as well.

"So I think it just depends, and depends on the player and what school you're at," said Haley on "The Big Money Show."

The Cavinder sisters have seen unprecedented growth in social media.

"Name, image and likeness throughout college, just taught us so much about how to invest our money ... My dad always would tell us, it's not a four-year plan, it's a 40-year plan," she said.

Hanna Cavinder decided to focus on their business as a result of their online success, while Haley has chosen to play her fifth and final season at Texas Christian University.