Haley Cavinder shows support as fiance Jake Ferguson signs $52 million extension with Dallas Cowboys: “No one more deserving”

Haley Cavinder shared her reaction to the news of her fiancé, Jake Ferguson, signing a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. Ferguson agreed to a four-year, $52 million contract extension on Sunday.

NFL posted the news on the league's official page on Sunday. Cavinder reshared the news on her Instagram story, showing love and support to her fiancé.

"So proud of you! No one more deserving ... go ferg and go cowboys," the former Miami women's basketball star captioned the story.

Haley Cavinder shows love to fiance after NFL star's contract extension at Dallas. IG story image via @haleycavinder

Cavinder and Ferguson began dating in the summer of 2023. In April, the couple got engaged after the Dallas tight end proposed at a picturesque beach in front of family and friends. Since they began dating, they have always shown their support on social media by commenting and sharing each other's posts.

Meanwhile, this will be Ferguson's fourth season with Dallas after he was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Haley Cavinder's fiance Jake Ferguson now the seventh highest paid TE in NFL

Haley Cavinder's fiancé, Jake Ferguson, made headlines after he agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $52 million. The deal also contains $30 million in guarantees. With a $13 million average salary, Ferguson has become the seventh highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

Ferguson had a breakout season in 2023. He earned a bigger role for the Cowboys after Dalton Schultz left for the Houston Texans as a free agent. Ferguson finished the season with 71 receptions for 761 yards and five touchdowns. However, he suffered some injuries in the early part of the 2024-25 season, only catching 59 passes for 494 yards and zero touchdowns.

“I have zero doubts in my mind that his production will get back to where it was the year before,” Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said per The New York Times. “I think last year was just kind of one of those years that you look back on your career and it was more of a fluke than anything.”

Ferguson is expected to bounce back as Dallas' top tight end in the upcoming news.

