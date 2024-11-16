Haley Cavinder stats tonight: How did Miami hooper perform against Florida Gators (Nov 16)

Haley Cavinder torched the Florida Gators' defense in Miami's fourth home game of the 2024-25 college basketball season on Nov. 16. She scored 31 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field, grabbed six rebounds, dished five assists, and made two steals as she willed the Hurricanes (3-0) to an 83-73 victory.

Cavinder earned the start on Saturday afternoon. She started the game with an assist and made two of her first three-shot attempts to take Miami 23-17 after the first quarter.

She became more active in the second quarter, scoring eight points, four rebounds, and an assist. She entered halftime with 12 points, four rebounds, and two assists on 6-of-11 shooting overall. Miami Hurricanes led 44-29 at the break.

Haley Cavinder continued heating up to begin the second half. In the third quarter, she carried the Hurricanes's offense despite the team being outscored 27-17 by Florida. She scored 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the period, getting multiple layups inside the paint as she converted her first three-pointer of the day.

Thanks to her scoring efforts, Miami still led 61-56 entering the fourth quarter as they came through on defense. Holding the Gators to 17 points, the Hurricanes outscored their opponents by five in the final period as Cavinder added six more points via her second three-point make and three free-throws to finish her scoring explosion.

Here is Haley Cavinder's final stats from the game against Florida:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FG FT TO PF Haley Cavinder 37 31 6 5 2 0 13-23 2-6 3-4 2 0

Haley Cavinder is getting comfortable in her role at Miami

Haley Cavinder seems to be regaining her rhythm in her role with the Hurricanes, having been named second-team All-ACC in the 2022-23 campaign. That season saw her produce 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on 40.7% shooting from the field and 40.4% from downtown, helping Miami to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

In the three games she has played so far this season, the Hurricane star is averaging 18.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and three assists for Miami. She shoots 48.9% from the field and 16.7% from beyond the arc.

Haley Cavinder did not play for the Hurricanes in the 2023-24 campaign. She initially retired from college basketball, looking to pursue a career in professional wrestling. However, she changed her mind when she first committed to TCU and opted to return to Miami for her last year of eligibility.

Miami will look to improve to 4-0 when it hosts the FIU Panthers at the Watsco Center on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. ET.

