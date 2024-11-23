Haley Cavinder Stats Tonight: How did the Miami star fare vs Campbell? (Nov 22)

Haley Cavinder put up all-around numbers to help the Miami Hurricanes continue their impressive 2024-25 women's college basketball season run. The fifth-year senior tallied 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes to lead the Hurricanes to a 71-66 victory over the Campbell Fighting Camels at the Watsco Center on Friday.

The 5-foot-7 guard had a good start, scoring 10 points to outscore the Fighting Camels early on. Cavinder scored the first two points of the game with a jumper. Several plays later, she found Cameron Williams for a twinner, giving Miami a 6-3 edge at the 6:53 mark of the opening frame.

Cavinder grabbed an offensive rebound off Hanna Cavinder's miss and buried a 3-pointer to give the Hurricanes a 9-3 lead. She made another layup a minute later, handing the home squad a 13-3 advantage. She scored her 10th point with a second triple that handed Miami an 18-5 lead with 3:29 remaining. The Hurricanes continued their hot start and led 27-9 at the end of the first period.

Cavinder checked in halfway through the second quarter and knocked down her third triple to hand Miami a 36-18 advantage. She then assisted Cameron Williams on two baskets to halt Campbell's mini-run and take a 44-31 lead at the half.

The Miami player scored her last two points in the third frame on a layup, keeping the Hurricanes ahead by 15. She helped out in the team's defense, recording three rebounds and a block. The senior had a big play to end the quarter, passing the ball to her sister Hanna, who knocked down a triple that gave Miami a 58-46 lead.

Cavinder couldn't buy a basket in the payoff period but she delivered on two plays that helped the Hurricanes preserve the victory. As Campbell reduced the deficit to six points, Cavinder launched a pass to Williams, who buried a jumper and hiked the lead to eight with 5:48 left.

Five minutes later, she stole the ball from Jasmine Felton with 57 seconds remaining, keeping the Hurricanes up by five.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Haley Cavinder 29 15 7 5 1 1 6-14 3-6 0-0 1 2

Hurricanes vs. Fighting Camels Game Recap: Almost perfect Cameron Williams, all-around Haley Cavinder lead Miami past Campbell

Cameron Williams sizzled for 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting. At the same time, Haley Cavinder provided all-around stats to lift Miami to a 71-66 win over Campbell and notch its fifth straight win.

The Hurricanes used a 27-9 first-quarter surge as their cushion and staved off furious rallies by the Fighting Camels down the stretch to preserve the victory. Miami shot 48.3% from the field and limited Campbell to 41.0%.

The Tricia Cullop-coached squad ruled the rebounds (38-30), assists (15-14) and blocks departments (4-1) to dominate the game that could have gone either way if not for Haley Cavinder's crucial defensive gem in the endgame.

Miami will return on Friday at noon against Charlotte in the semifinals of the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament. Quinnipiac and Southeastern Louisiana are also competing in the mini-tournament.

