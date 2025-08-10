"Haley Cavinder is a sugar momma today": Ex-Miami star Hanna Cavinder & twin give sneak peek into their exciting day in Florida

The Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna Cavinder, once standout college basketball stars, have now fully transitioned into life as online personalities and influencers. On Saturday, the sisters gave fans a glimpse into how they spent their day in Florida.In a video shared on TikTok, the twins revealed they were in Florida to celebrate their younger sister Natalie's birthday.&quot;We are back in Florida, we just finished cardio, and we are here to celebrate Natalie's birthday, may little sister. Brooke is here to pick us up, because we are going to go to Mat Pilates and kind of start the day off, but it's kind of cloudy here, hopefully it gets sunny, but let's go celebrate Nat this weekend.&quot;View on TikTokThe sisters headed to their Mat Pilates session before doing a bit of shopping. While strolling through the mall, Hanna playfully dubbed Haley the &quot;sugar mama&quot; for the day, likely hinting that she was footing the bill for their shopping trip.&quot;Shopping, Haley is the Sugar mama today,&quot; Hanna said.The rest of the video featured the twins dressed up for the birthday celebration, along with shots of the food, drinks and other festive details from the party.Haley and Hanna Cavinder wrapped up their final college basketball season last year with the Miami Hurricanes. Haley ended the season with an average of 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Hanna, on the other hand, averaged 6.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.&quot;You can have it all': Haley and Hanna Cavinder share inspiring message for young athletesIn a collaboration with Under Armour, Haley and Hanna Cavinder spoke about their NIL deals and shared some advice for young athletes.&quot;We're former D1 basketball players and we are entrepreneurs and influencers. Being able to sign the first NIL deal and being able to represent that as females is just such a surreal moment. My advice for younger athletes is that you can have it all and and you can't never let anyone tell you that you can't do something,&quot; Haley said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring their playing days, the Cavinders were already internet sensations, landing different NIL deals, endorsements, and collaborations.