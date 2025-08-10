  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "Haley Cavinder is a sugar momma today": Ex-Miami star Hanna Cavinder & twin give sneak peek into their exciting day in Florida

"Haley Cavinder is a sugar momma today": Ex-Miami star Hanna Cavinder & twin give sneak peek into their exciting day in Florida

By Inioluwa
Published Aug 10, 2025 20:53 GMT
Sports: THE ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Sports: THE ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

The Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna Cavinder, once standout college basketball stars, have now fully transitioned into life as online personalities and influencers. On Saturday, the sisters gave fans a glimpse into how they spent their day in Florida.

Ad

In a video shared on TikTok, the twins revealed they were in Florida to celebrate their younger sister Natalie's birthday.

"We are back in Florida, we just finished cardio, and we are here to celebrate Natalie's birthday, may little sister. Brooke is here to pick us up, because we are going to go to Mat Pilates and kind of start the day off, but it's kind of cloudy here, hopefully it gets sunny, but let's go celebrate Nat this weekend."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The sisters headed to their Mat Pilates session before doing a bit of shopping. While strolling through the mall, Hanna playfully dubbed Haley the "sugar mama" for the day, likely hinting that she was footing the bill for their shopping trip.

"Shopping, Haley is the Sugar mama today," Hanna said.

The rest of the video featured the twins dressed up for the birthday celebration, along with shots of the food, drinks and other festive details from the party.

Ad

Haley and Hanna Cavinder wrapped up their final college basketball season last year with the Miami Hurricanes. Haley ended the season with an average of 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Hanna, on the other hand, averaged 6.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

"You can have it all': Haley and Hanna Cavinder share inspiring message for young athletes

In a collaboration with Under Armour, Haley and Hanna Cavinder spoke about their NIL deals and shared some advice for young athletes.

Ad
"We're former D1 basketball players and we are entrepreneurs and influencers. Being able to sign the first NIL deal and being able to represent that as females is just such a surreal moment. My advice for younger athletes is that you can have it all and and you can't never let anyone tell you that you can't do something," Haley said.
Ad

During their playing days, the Cavinders were already internet sensations, landing different NIL deals, endorsements, and collaborations.

About the author
Inioluwa

Inioluwa

Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.

A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.

When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications