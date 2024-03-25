"Hall of shame performance": College hoops world brutally roasts $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese amid first-half struggles against MTSU

Angel Reese did not get off to a strong start through the first one-and-a-half games of the NCAA Tournament.

The LSU Tigers forward, who has an NIL valuation of $1.8 million, according to On3 Sports, struggled in a 70-60 win over the Rice Owls on Friday as she finished with 10 points, 19 rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting just 1-7 from the field and 8-12 from the free-throw line.

Reese did not play much better in the first half of the Tigers' second-round matchup against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Sunday. She entered the halftime break with just six points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 3 of 10 and missing both free throws as LSU trailed 36-32. Still, she and the Tigers rolled in the second half, winning 83-56 as Reese finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, making 3 of 7 from the field and all eight free throws.

Her first-half performance drew plenty of criticism from fans.

How did Angel Reese perform in the second half?

Despite her first-half struggles, Angel Reese turned things around in a major way. In the second half, the LSU Tigers star recorded 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal.

More importantly, the Tigers outscored the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 51-20 in the second half to advance to the Sweet 16 with an 83-56 victory. The defending national champions will face the winner of Monday night's matchup between the No. 2-seeded UCLA Bruins and No. 7-seeded Creighton Bluejays.