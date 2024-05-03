"Hamas and the terrorists are responsible for this death": Auburn HC Bruce Pearl on Israel-Palestine conflicts creating disturbance on campuses 

The head coach of the Auburn Tigers' men's basketball program, Bruce Pearl has responded to the ever-growing protests that have emerged on many college campuses in the last few weeks.

In a post on X from Thursday, Bruce Pearl responded to a video of US Senator Bernie Sanders stating that the state of Israel is violating international law.

"I listen to your complete lack of understanding of the truth, the realities, the causes, effects and the history. I now have a greater understanding of what's happening on our college campuses. Hamas and the terrorists are responsible for this death and destruction, not Bibi!@AIPAC," Bruce Pearl posted on X.

Expand Tweet

The protests that have been seen on many campuses recently have been centered around the United States' financial support for the state of Israel and the latter's military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

The protestors want the United States to reduce or stop funding Israel, and they want an independent Palestinian state.

However, while the protestors and politicians are quick to denounce Israel, Bruce Pearl sees it in a different way. He does not think that Israel and its prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu are the cause of the destruction seen in Gaza. Pearl says that Hamas, the terrorist group based in the Gaza Strip, is the main cause of the destruction and misery in Gaza at the moment.

How have college basketball fans reacted to the comments made by Bruce Pearl?

The comments made by Bruce Pearl have divided many college basketball fans. Here is how some of them reacted on social media to his comment.

Some fans agreed with what Pearl said.

We stand with Coach Pearl and Israel," said one fan.

Keep preaching Coach Pearl!!! Stand behind you 100%!" said a second fan.

Then, these fans are supportive of Pearl and believe that the comments he made only make them support him more.

I was impressed when I met you at a @standwithus event in Philadelphia. Since then, you’ve only grown in esteem," said one fan.

Coach we met when you were at UT. You made a video and signed a basketball for my son’s Bar Mitzvah. Your voice of reason and passion for sanity in this world is appreciated. Mazel Tov!! Keep up the great work!" said another fan.

However, these fans believe that Pearl should not be making comments about political issues.

Stick to coaching coach. You are out of your league," said one fan.

Why don’t you worry about beating Yale dawg," said another fan.

They think Pearl should solely focus on coaching the Auburn Tigers.