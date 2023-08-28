"Hang in there!": Fans extend support towards CFB Analyst Dick Vitale amid Cancer treatment

Dick Vitale, the most famous college basketball broadcaster, revealed that he was diagnosed with laryngeal cancer, earlier in July. Dickie V had pre-cancerous diseases earlier as well, though he was declared cancer-free a year ago. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when Vitale was diagnosed with cancer again this year.

After announcing that he'll undergo his cancer treatment with six weeks of radiation therapy, Vitale is now in his last week of treatment. Throughout these six weeks, Vitale has remained active on X, updating everyone on his treatment progression and giving daily motivational tips. In his recent post, fans appreciated Dickie V and showed immense support for the all-time broadcaster.

During these six weeks, Vitale would have to go through two therapies each Friday. With a total of 30 radiation therapies to undergo, Vitale is now down to his last 5 therapies, removing the cancer cells from his larynx.

He also stated that if all goes well, he would attend the Rays game, as they'll host the Yankees. Dick Vitale has been a true inspiration for people who're fighting cancer. He kept his supporters updated with his cancer treatment, while also posting motivational tips and sharing news around college sports.

Dick Vitale wasn't fond of his broadcasting career initially

Vitale is a former college/NBA basketball head coach. He coached the Detroit Titans for four years, leading them to the Sweet Sixteen in 1977. The following year, Vitale became the head coach of the Pistons, as he coached the team for one season before he was hospitalized.

In 1979, the Pistons parted ways with Vitale. He was offered a broadcasting job at ESPN, though he didn't believe that television was his cup of tea. With the intention of one day finding another coaching job, he agreed to broadcast ESPN's first-ever college basketball game.

Soon, the broadcasting team found him fit for the job, and he went on to broadcast for ESPN as well as ABC. From 1979 to 2015, Dick Vitale covered every Duke and UNC game. By 2009, he had called a thousand college basketball games. In 2022, he took a break from broadcasting due to his vocal surgery but was back later that year.

He is one of the most respected media personalities and at the age of 84, Dick Vitale continues to inspire people around the world who are battling cancer. He even helped raise funds for Victory over Cancer, also known as The V Foundation.