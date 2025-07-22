Hanna Cavinder drops 2-word reaction to Haley Cavinder’s selfies in stylish leopard print top

Days after undergoing breast augmentation surgeries together, twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder are active online, this time with Haley's stylish selfies and Hanna's cheeky reaction.Haley shared two selfies on Instagram on Monday, simply captioned:“#selfie.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe pictures showed Haley looking relaxed and confident, prompting her twin sister, Hanna, to drop a playful comment.“casual update 🤏”Credit: IG/@haleycavinderThe twins had their surgeries on the same day and have been transparent with fans throughout the recovery process, posting matching outfits and light-hearted videos that documented their Day 1 progress and beyond. Haley’s latest post drew plenty of reactions, with fans praising their openness and confidence.Since wrapping up their college basketball careers at Miami, the Cavinders have gone all-in on content creation and brand-building. Their following has grown, and they are now full-time influencers famous for mixing beauty, sport and authenticity.However, health and fitness remain key pillars of their platform. The Cavinder twins run a lifestyle and wellness app, offering workout routines, nutrition advice and motivational tips drawn from their time as athletes. This is a part of their wider mission to help followers feel good, look good and stay active.Off-camera, their personal lives often spark interest, too. Haley is engaged to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, while Hanna is coming off a breakup with Miami quarterback Carson Beck.Haley and Hanna Cavinder share tips on how to build an NIL empireHaley and Hanna Cavinder are showing student-athletes how to build an NIL empire. In Under Armour’s new campaign, “How To Be An NIL Influencer,” released Sunday, the twins outlined seven steps that helped launch their rise.From being standouts on the court to amassing over 7 million followers, starring in national campaigns and silencing critics, the Cavinders turned their social media presence into a business. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe pair have been at the forefront of NIL success since the rules changed in July 2021, cashing in on major deals, thanks to their TikTok and Instagram popularity. Now, they are encouraging others to chase the same blueprint.