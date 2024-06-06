Hanna Cavinder reveals her 'biggest motivation' behind Miami return, and it's not the NIL money

Hanna Cavinder is returning to the court after a yearlong hiatus to play college basketball for the Miami Hurricanes. She will also be joined by her twin Haley Cavinder as the sisters get ready for one last dance on the court together. In an interview with On3, the basketball star revealed what motivated her to make a u-turn on her initial decision to step away from the game.

Many believe that it was the potential of NIL deals that brought the Cavinder Twins back to the court in Miami. But according to Hanna Cavinder, money or NIL was not what motivated her to make the comeback. She said it was the prospect of playing with her sister Haley again that became the biggest motivation.

Here is what Hanna Cavinder had to say when asked if her return to the Miami Hurricane was in any way linked to NIL:

“That was not the biggest motive. My biggest motivation was being able to go play on the court with my twin,” she said on On3 Elite Series.

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Greenville Regional-Miami (FL) vs LSU

Haley Cavinder also echoed the sentiments of her sister, calling the notion of a return due to NIL funny. She admitted that a lot of people hold that opinion about them but added that it is an easy thing to say for anyone who doesn't know anything about the system.

The twins played three seasons of college basketball at Fresno State together before moving to Miami in the 2022 season. They then took a break last season to focus on their own brand and social media, among other things. Haley and Hanna would be playing their final season of eligibility in the upcoming season in Miami, together again.

Hanna Cavinder showed off her Miami jersey after return to the Hurricane

Hanna Cavinder announced her return to Miami back in April through a post made on social media. She then took to X after the official announcement to show off her Hurricanes jersey, along with the number 15 that she would be playing with.

“One five back in 305,” she wrote in the tweet along with the snaps.

The Hurricanes finished the 2023-24 season with a 19-12 record and just missed out on an appearance in the postseason. The program lost several key players during the offseason, so getting their two stars back would be a huge boost for them and the fans. Can Hanna and Haley Cavinder take Miami to not just the postseason but to the national title?

