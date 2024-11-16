Hanna Cavinder stats tonight: How many points did Miami star score vs. Florida?

Hanna Cavinder had an all-around performance in Miami's fourth home game of the 2024-25 college basketball season against the Florida Gators on Nov. 16. She scored 12 points on 5-8 shooting from the field, grabbed six rebounds, and dished five assists as she helped the Hurricanes clinch a 83-73 victory.

Cavinder was in the starting lineup on Saturday afternoon, getting things started with two points, a rebound and an assist in eight minutes. She made her first shot as Miami led 15-8 midway through the first quarter.

She became more involved in the second quarter, crashing the glass as she made two more shots and provided two assists. She entered halftime with six points, five rebounds, and three assists on 3-3 shooting as Miami had the 44-29 lead going into the break.

Cavinder only managed to provide two assists in the third quarter. She took a two-minute rest in the middle of the period before returning to play for the remainder of the game.

She got her rhythm back as Miami's lead was cut to five at the start of the fourth quarter. Cavinder scored six points, nailing two three-pointers as the Hurricanes edged Florida 22-17 in the final period.

Here's Cavinder's final stats from the game against Florida

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FG FT TO PF Hanna Cavinder 36 12 6 5 0 0 5-8 2-4 0-0 2 2

Hanna Cavinder is settling in with her return to Miami

Hanna Cavinder appears to be in her best form with the Hurricanes since returning to the program. She served in a bench role during the 2022-23 campaign, averaging 3.8 points, 1.6 assists, and 1.3 rebounds on 36.8% shooting from the field and 30.7% from beyond the arc. She helped Miami reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, the best performance in program history.

In three games so far this season, Cavinder is averaging 9.3 ppg, 4 rpg, and 2 apg. She is shooting 47.6% from the field and 27.3% from beyond the arc.

Cavinder did not take part in the Hurricanes' 2023-24 campaign as she retired from college basketball, taking interest in having a career in professional wrestling. However, she changed her mind as she chose to return to Miami for her last year of eligibility.

Miami will look to improve to 4-0 when the Hurricanes host the FIU Panthers at the Watsco Center on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. ET.

