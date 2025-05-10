Hanna and Haley Cavinder drop stylish mirror selfies while rocking Post Malone time fits

Hanna and Haley Cavinder shared snaps of their outfits on Instagram before heading for a Post Malone concert on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The two sisters uploaded mirror selfies on their IG stories, donning different styles.

Hanna wore a black top with a skirt and completed the look with black heels.

Image via hanna.cavinger Instagram

Meanwhile, Haley sported a dark pink dress with a black handbag and black heels.

Image via haleycavinder Instagram

The Cavinder twins also uploaded a video of themselves posing in front of the mirror before heading out for the concert.

Hanna and Haley have played on the same teams throughout their college basketball careers. They began at Fresno State in 2019, playing three seasons with the Bulldogs.

In 2022, the Cavinder sisters transferred to Miami. After the 2022–23 season, they announced that they would end their college basketball careers. After a year away from the sport, in April 2024, Hanna and Haley announced they would return to Miami for their final year of college eligibility.

Haley, who was projected as a second-round pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, announced her retirement from basketball in April. In her final year with the Hurricanes, Haley averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder plan to work together after college basketball careers

Former Miami stars Haley Cavinder (L) and Hanna Cavinder - Source: Getty

In March, Hanna Cavinder responded to a fan who asked whether she and her sister, Haley Cavinder, would continue playing basketball.

"No, we finished our basketball careers and are solely focused [on] our business and brand," Hanna responded.

The Cavinder twins shot to fame via TikTok in 2020, when they played for Fresno State. The two continued to grow their social media influence while playing college basketball.

Hanna and Haley also made a small fortune via their NIL deals, signing lucrative partnerships with brands like Boost Mobile, Under Armour, and WWE.

Per reports, the Cavinder twins have created and launched a new app, TWOgether, centered around women in sports.

