Hannah Hidalgo has 4-word reaction to Notre Dame team's wholesome gesture for her 

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo helped Team USA reach the quarter-finals of the FIBA Women's Americup in Chile. Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey was joined by Hidalgo's teammates in wishing her the best for the tournament in a post on Instagram.

Vanessa de Jesus, KK Bransford, Kelly Ratigan, Iyana Moore, Luci Jensen, and Cassandre Prosper were all in the video, which was posted by Notre Dame Women’s Basketball on Friday.

"Hey Hannah, we just wanted to say good luck as you compete in AmeriCup, go get the gold, we're all here to support you, we love you, we miss you," Ivey said, before Hidalgo's teammates said, "We love you, we miss you."

Hidalgo shared the clip on her IG story with a four-word message:

"Love u guys smmmm."

Hannah Hidalgo's reaction to team's wholesome gesture (Image via Instagram @hannah.hidalgo3)

Hidalgo, who played her sophomore year at the Fighting Irish, averaged 23.8 points per game on 46.3% shooting, including 40.3% from behind the arc. She also grabbed 5.0 rebounds, dished out 3.6 assists, stole the ball 3.7 times and recorded 0.2 blocks per game.

One of her best performances came in Notre Dame's 77-61 win against Virginia Tech, where she recorded 30 points, two rebounds, five assists and three steals. She shot 62.5% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the three-point line.

Team USA started their campaign with a massive 108-47 win against Chile on Jun. 29. Since then, they defeated Colombia, Puerto Rico, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Hannah Hidalgo has already won gold medals at the 2022 FIBA U17 Women's World Cup and the 2023 FIBA U19 Women's World Cup, as she looks to secure her third gold medal in Chile.

Hannah Hidalgo dominant in Team USA's quarterfinal win against the Dominican Republic

The 5-foot-6 point guard led Team USA to a huge 110-44 win against the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Hannah Hidalgo scored 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting, including 2-for-4 from the three-point line and converted 1-of-2 of her attempts from the charity stripe. She also grabbed four rebounds, dished out nine assists and stole the ball five times in 21 minutes.

Team USA is set to face Canada in the semi-finals on Saturday.

